Zecotek to Develop 3D Head-Up Display (HUD) with Leading German Automobile Manufacturer

SINGAPORE --(Marketwired - July 05, 2017) - Zecotek Photonics Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ZMS) ( FRANKFURT : W1I) ( OTC PINK : ZMSPF), a developer of leading-edge photonics technologies for industrial, healthcare and scientific markets, is pleased to announce that it has signed a joint development agreement with one of Germany's leading automobile manufacturers, to develop a brand specific, 3D head-up display (HUD) and entertainment console. As previously announced on December 14, 2016, and March 30, 2017, Zecotek's 3D display system is being sought by a number of German and other European automobile manufacturers.

"We have signed a contract to develop the world's first 3D HUD system with a highly respected automobile manufacturer with a clear path to commercialization and widespread adoption," said Dr. A.F. Zerrouk, Chairman, President, and CEO of Zecotek Photonics Inc. "The cooperation agreement with a major German automobile manufacturer is a major milestone for our Company and our 3D display program. Our patented 3D display technology has significant competitive advantages over systems in operation today. It has many more views compared to your typical HUD display, which allows for new possibilities in terms of content and how information is displayed to the driver. The real depth effect created by our 3D technology allows images to be placed further or closer to the driver in a natural and comfortable way, in real time. Our approach eliminates cross-talk, a draw back for most other systems where the image jumps around as a driver moves their head from side to side. Our system is highly compatible with augmented reality technology and provides exciting platform opportunities in terms of realistic and safer content display. Our system does not require eye tracking. Furthermore, we acknowledge the potential for our 3D technology to be transferred beyond the automobile sector, to several other products in large and substantial markets. Flat screen technology has advanced to a point where they are faster and much more compact, and for this reason we expect our 3D technology to be transferred to other applications in laptop computers, instrument panels and possibly smartphones. We are working diligently to bring this leading-edge 3D technology to the broader market place."

The agreement between Zecotek and the large German automobile manufacturer calls for Zecotek to develop a new 3D HUD system which will be integrated into a range of vehicles for both individual consumer and commercial fleet applications. New flat panel display technologies have made it possible for Zecotek's 3D display approach to be integrated into a high performance flat screen HUD system. With new efficiencies and a much more compact design, similar high performance flat screen panels can be integrated into entertainment and infotainment systems such as laptop computers, instrument panels and potentially personal smartphones. The first prototype of the initial concept for the 3D HUD is due to be completed by the end of 2017.

Today, automobiles are travelling mobile computer systems and the automobile sector has become a leader of technology advancement and innovations. Automobile manufacturers are introducing new innovations, like the autonomous driving and HUD systems, to maintain their competitive position. Zecotek's 3D HUD is a new, high performance system which will offer drivers a superior driving experience.

Auto brands such as Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Mercedes, Porsche, Toyota and others have already integrated HUD units into high-end vehicles and are looking to expand the capabilities and affordability of the HUD platform. In 2015 the automotive HUD industry was worth approximately US$411 million with over 1.2 Million Units sold. The market is projected to grow at CAGR of more than 20% over the next four years and be valued at over US$1.3 billion in 2021, with German automakers experiencing the greatest adoption integration of HUD products (Markets & Markets).

With Zecotek's 3D display system, eye tracking is not necessary because up to 90 views are simultaneously projected into the viewing zone, each corresponding to a particular view point within the specific zone. Consequently, the observer sees a true 3D image as viewed from the chosen point anywhere within that viewing zone. With a 3D HUD the driver and the passenger can look at the same display and see their own images from their own perspective (e.g. an object left side seen by an observer standing to the left of the center and the object's right side seen simultaneously by another observer standing to the right).

With glasses-free 3D technology, next-generation HUD units could offer full 3D effects, projecting the images seen by drivers at safer distances from the windshield therefore causing less distraction. Richer content could be displayed along with navigation and telemetry. With Zecotek's 3D technology and the natural parallax effect, augmented reality HUD units could be far more effective.

About Zecotek

Zecotek Photonics Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ZMS) ( FRANKFURT : W1I) ( OTC PINK : ZMSPF) is a photonics technology company developing high-performance scintillation crystals, photo detectors, positron emission tomography scanning technologies, 3D auto-stereoscopic displays, 3D metal printing, and lasers for applications in medical, high-tech and industrial sectors. Founded in 2004, Zecotek operates three divisions: Imaging Systems, Optronics Systems and 3D Display Systems with labs located in Canada, Korea, Russia, Singapore and U.S.A. The management team is focused on building shareholder value by commercializing over 50 patented and patent pending novel photonic technologies directly and through strategic alliances, the European Organization for Nuclear Research (Switzerland), Beijing Opto-Electronics Technology Co. Ltd. (China), NuCare Medical Systems (South Korea), the University of Washington (United States), and National NanoFab Center (South Korea). For more information visit www.zecotek.com and follow @zecotek on Twitter.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what may have been stated.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. If you would like to receive news from Zecotek in the future please visit the corporate website at www.zecotek.com.