Zecotek in Discussions to Develop 3D Head-Up Display (HUD) with other European Automobile Manufacturers

SINGAPORE --(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Zecotek Photonics Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ZMS) ( FRANKFURT : W1I) ( OTC PINK : ZMSPF), a developer of leading-edge photonics technologies for industrial, healthcare and scientific markets, is pleased to announce that another major European automobile manufacturer has expressed interest in integrating Zecotek's 3D technology into a brand specific 3D head-up display (HUD) and entertainment console. As previously announced on December 14, 2016, Zecotek's 3D display system is being sought by automobile companies because it is compact, does not require eye tracking and provides a deeper field of view than existing HUD displays as well as a platform for rich content.

"The advantages of our 3D display systems for head-up display applications are attracting other car manufacturers," said Dr. A.F. Zerrouk, Chairman, President, and CEO of Zecotek Photonics Inc. "We are in discussions with some of the largest automakers in the world to develop customized 3D solutions for their various models. The key difference between our patented 3D display and the existing HUD systems is the much larger number of views as compared to the two views in a typical HUD display which requires eye tracking. Furthermore, the inherent volumetric effect of our 3D technology allows for a more compact configuration for automakers. These are significant advantages which provide Zecotek with opportunity for substantial adoption and market capture."

The opportunity to break into the HUD market with a new 3D display is significant. Auto brands such as Audi, Mercedes, BMW, Porsche and others have already integrated HUD units in their higher-end vehicles and are looking for new technologies to expand the capabilities and affordability of the HUD platform. In 2015 the automotive HUD industry was worth approximately US$411.5 million with over 1.2 Million Units sold. The market is projected to grow at CAGR of 21.7% through 2021 and be valued at over US$1.3 billion, with German automakers experiencing the greatest adoption integration of HUD products (Markets & Markets).

With Zecotek's 3D display system, eye tracking is not necessary since up to 90 views are simultaneously projected into the viewing zone, each corresponding to a particular view point within that zone. Consequently, the observer sees a true 3D image as viewed from the chosen point anywhere within that viewing zone. This also means that the driver and the passenger can look at the same display and see their own images from their own perspective (e.g. an object left side seen by an observer standing to the left of the centre and the object's right side seen simultaneously by another observer standing to the right).

Zecotek's 3D scientific team is working with the European automobile companies, and tests show that the 3D display technology is well suited for their car design configurations.

With glasses-free 3D technology, next-generation HUD units offer the possibility of full 3D effects, projecting the images seen by drivers at safer distances from the windshield therefore causing less distraction. Richer content could be displayed along with navigation and telemetry. With Zecoteks 3D technology and the natural parallax effect, augmented reality HUD units would be for more effective.

About Zecotek

Zecotek Photonics Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ZMS) ( FRANKFURT : W1I) is a photonics technology company developing high-performance scintillation crystals, photo detectors, positron emission tomography scanning technologies, 3D auto-stereoscopic displays, 3D metal printing, and lasers for applications in medical, high-tech and industrial sectors.

