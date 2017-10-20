Zecotek Proposes to Extend Warrants

SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - October 20, 2017) - Zecotek Photonics Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ZMS)( FRANKFURT : W1I) ( OTC PINK : ZMSPF), a developer of leading-edge photonics technologies for healthcare, industrial and scientific markets, today announced that it proposes to amend the terms of 2,432,673 warrants issued to subscribers in a private placement which closed on November 5, 2015. The Company proposes to extend the expiry date from November 5, 2017 to November 5, 2018.

The amended Warrants will contain an acceleration provision, such that, if, for a period of 10 trading days (the "Premium Trading Days") the closing price of the Company's shares is $1.00 per share or higher, the warrant exercise period of the holder's Warrants will be shortened to a period of 30 days. This 30-day period will commence seven calendar days after the tenth Premium Trading Day.

The proposed amendment is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

