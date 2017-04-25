Live demonstration featuring uncompressed, zero latency 4Kp60 video plus USB 2.0 extension and switching using an off-the-shelf 10G Ethernet switch at ZeeVee booth SU14207 from April 24-27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, NV

BURNABY, BC--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Icron Technologies Corporation, a leader in USB and video extension technology, announced today that ZeeVee, Inc., a global manufacturer of video and signal distribution technology, will be featuring its newest ZyPer4K™ video distribution solution incorporating Icron's patented ExtremeUSB® and SwitchableUSB™ technologies at the 2017 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 24-27.

The Zyper4K simplifies video distribution by offering virtual plug and play configuration using the ZeeVee Management platform and nearly any off-the-shelf 10G Ethernet switch. The third generation ZyPer4K offers full HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2 capability including support for uncompressed, zero latency 4K video. Optional inputs for DisplayPort, HD-SDI and Analogue are supported as well as the ability to create flexible multi-view and video wall configurations.

By adopting Icron's SwitchableUSB protocols, ZeeVee customers are able to dynamically switch video and USB 2.0 signals at the same time while enjoying the benefits of the ExtremeUSB suite of features such as transparent USB extension, true plug and play (no software drivers required) and compatibility with all major operating systems: Windows®, macOS™ and Linux®.

"ZyPer4K is ideal for broadcasters looking to distribute uncompressed 4K images with zero latency in an economical way over a 10G network," said Chris Scurto, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ZeeVee. "Incorporating ExtremeUSB and SwitchableUSB technologies from Icron provides our customers with the ultimate user experience as both UHD video and full bandwidth USB 2.0 signals can be extended and switched at the same time as desired."

"Offering media integrators a quality solution for distributing 4K video plus USB 2.0 signals without any latency over off-the-shelf standards based 10G network switches is both economical and resourceful," said Glenn Antonelli, Vice President of Marketing at Icron. "Dynamic USB 2.0 switching in conjunction with video provides ZeeVee customers a full range of USB 2.0 devices to use in addition to traditional HID keyboard and mouse, providing optimal flexibility for increasing productivity."

A live demonstration of the ZyPer4K solution will be on display at ZeeVee's NAB show booth SU14207 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Icron Technologies

Icron Technologies is the leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance USB and video extension solutions for commercial and industrial markets worldwide. Icron's patented extension technology extends USB and video devices over many media types including CAT 5e/6/7, Fiber, Wireless, DisplayPort® and over a corporate LAN while featuring the ExtremeUSB® and ExtremeUSB-C™ suite of features such as transparent USB extension, true plug and play (no software drivers required) and compatibility with Windows®, macOS™ and Linux® operating systems. Icron's extension products are deployed in a wide range of applications including proAV, industrial automation, machine vision, medical imaging, aerospace, interactive whiteboards, digital signage, remote desktop extension, security, enterprise computing and isolated USB, or anywhere a computer needs to be remotely located from a display or peripheral device. icron.com

About ZeeVee

ZeeVee is a global manufacturer of video and signal distribution technology for the ProAV and IT marketplace. As the only manufacturer today that can deliver multimedia content over coax, fiber, and CATx, ZeeVee has transformed the digital video industry with its award-winning, HD to Ultra-HD/4K solutions. The company offers a variety of innovative, cost effective and easy to install distribution platforms. ZeeVee is installed in thousands of facilities worldwide where there is a need to transport HD/UHD content from multiple sources to multiple displays over long distances. For more information, please visit: zeevee.com

