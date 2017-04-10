Zehnder's Mother of the Year Contest Celebrates 25 Years

5,000 Mother's Day diners expected May 14

FRANKENMUTH, MI--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Zehnder's opened its doors for business on Mother's Day, 1929, when Zehnder's chefs served up a total of 312 chicken dinners. Since then, hundreds of thousands of guests have participated in the Mother's Day tradition at Zehnder's, and Zehnder's has come to know Mother's Day as one of the busiest days of the year. Mother's Day is Sunday, May 14.

Zehnder's of Frankenmuth CEO Albert Zehnder said the restaurant serves approximately 5,000 Mother's Day meals to mothers and their families. Dinners will be served in the 1,500-seat restaurant and a Mother's Day brunch will be available in Z Chef's Café on the lower level. Reservations can be made online at Zehnders.com or by calling 800-863-7999. For Mother's Day brunch, buffet and dinner menus, click here.

ENTRIES NOW BEING ACCEPTED FOR MOTHER OF THE YEAR CONTEST

In celebration of Mother's Day Zehnder's will sponsor its 25th annual Mother of the Year Contest. Individuals can enter by writing a poem in 50 words or less why their mother should be selected "Zehnder's Mother of the Year." The winning mother will receive a Zehnder's of Frankenmuth Mother's Day dinner for up to 10 family members (including Mom); a Zehnder's overnight package for four at Zehnder's Splash Village Hotel & Waterpark; and a recognition plaque. To enter, send entries by Friday, May 5, 2017:

Mother of the Year Contest

Zehnder's of Frankenmuth

730 S. Main Street

Frankenmuth, MI 48734

Or E-mail to: linda.kelly@Zehnders.com

Entries must include the name of the nominated mother, and the name, address and day phone number of the individual submitting the nomination. The winning entry will be selected by Zehnder's of Frankenmuth officials. The winner will be notified by Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

Zehnder's Splash Village Hotel and Waterpark has been recognized as a winner in the Hotels for Families category of the 2017 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards. The property is ranked number 5 out of the top 25 in the nation. TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site, highlights properties based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from travelers around the globe.

The Bavarian-theme town of Frankenmuth, 90 miles north of Detroit, is one of the state's top tourist destinations with more than 3 million visitors each year. In addition to its 1,500 seat restaurant, Zehnder's of Frankenmuth owns and operates Zehnder's Splash Village Hotel and Waterpark, Zehnder's retail marketplace, and the 18-hole championship golf course, The Fortress. Learn more about Zehnder's at www.Zehnders.com, or call 800-863-7999, for central reservations for dining, golf, meetings and lodging.