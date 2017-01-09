ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc. Announces Commercial Leadership Transition

Keith Sullivan to Retire as Chief Commercial Officer and President, North America; Brent Hauser Promoted to President, North America; Todd Zavodnick, President, International to add Global Sales and Physician Training to his responsibilities; Danika Harrison, Vice President, Global Marketing to report to CEO

PLEASANTON, CA--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - ZELTIQ® ( NASDAQ : ZLTQ), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing products utilizing its proprietary controlled-cooling technology platform, today announced the retirement of Keith Sullivan, Chief Commercial Officer and President, North America effective January 16, 2017. Mr. Sullivan has decided to retire from ZELTIQ to spend more time with his family but will continue to serve as a consultant to ZELTIQ over the next 18 months to ensure a smooth transition.

Effective January 17, 2017, Brent Hauser, previously Vice President of North American Sales, will be promoted to President, North America, Todd Zavodnick will continue in his role as President, International and add Global Sales and Physician Training to his responsibilities, and Danika Harrison, Vice President, Global Marketing will report directly to the CEO, Mark Foley.

Mark Foley, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "During his tenure at ZELTIQ, Keith Sullivan built a world class commercial organization that achieved tremendous success, driving robust revenue growth, establishing CoolSculpting as a global brand, and attaining a global market leadership position in the non-invasive fat reduction category. Keith leaves that commercial infrastructure in a strong position to continue its success. He has groomed and developed his leadership team for expanded responsibilities and established what we believe to be one of the highest quality sales forces in the aesthetics industry. I would like to thank Keith for his valuable contributions, tireless efforts, and dedication. We look forward to working with him over the next 18 months during his transition."

Mr. Foley continued, "Moving forward, we are fortunate to have a strong and cohesive commercial leadership team in place to pick up where Keith is leaving off. In his newly expanded role, Brent Hauser will oversee North America sales and associated support functions. Brent has been an integral part of the sales leadership team over the past four years as Vice President, North America Sales, helping to build ZELTIQ's industry-leading commercial infrastructure. He was deeply involved in the building and development of our Area Sales Manager and Practice Development Manager sales forces and strategy, a first-in-industry approach that has led to a focused global sales effort, optimal patient outcomes and improved practice return on investment, or ROI, on CoolSculpting investments. Todd Zavodnick is a seasoned and highly experienced sales executive and we are thrilled that he will be adding global sales and physician training to his responsibilities while continuing to drive growth in our international business. Danika Harrison has been instrumental in developing ZELTIQ's premier brand as Vice President, Global Marketing. She has led the creation of our industry-leading marketing and direct to consumer, or DTC, programs, and instituted a data-driven approach to executing and measuring the ROI of our very successful DTC campaigns. The change in her reporting structure reflects the ongoing value of her contributions and the importance and significance of the marketing investments we are making."

"My years at ZELTIQ have been extremely rewarding and I feel privileged to have been able to work with such a talented organization to solidify CoolSculpting as the market leader in non-invasive fat reduction," said Mr. Sullivan. "I would like to thank everyone at ZELTIQ that made my time here so fulfilling and look forward to contributing to the team during the consulting transition."

