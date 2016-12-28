ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc. to Present at the 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

PLEASANTON, CA--(Marketwired - December 28, 2016) - ZELTIQ® ( NASDAQ : ZLTQ), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing products utilizing its proprietary controlled-cooling technology platform, today announced that Mark Foley, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Taylor Harris, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA.

Event: 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Time: 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET

Audio webcast of the Company's presentation will be available by visiting the investor relations section of ZELTIQ's web site at www.coolsculpting.com. A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days.

