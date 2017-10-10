ZenIQ and Bombora Partner to Fuel Account Based Marketing and Sales Orchestration with Intent Data

Partnership allows B2B marketers to operationalize Bombora intent data within the ZenIQ platform

LOS ALTOS, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - ZenIQ, the leading Account Based Marketing and Sales Orchestration platform, today announced its partnership with Bombora, the leading provider of B2B intent data. The partnership makes it easy for demand generation and marketing operations professionals to quickly act on and operationalize the insights provided by intent data. This is especially valuable for companies implementing account based marketing strategies and programs.

"Bombora intent data, seamlessly integrated into ZenIQ workflows and filters, can be acted upon immediately for maximum impact to drive greater engagement with target accounts," said Srihari Kumar, CEO and Co-Founder of ZenIQ. "We are thrilled to make this data easier to use for marketers."

For instance, Bombora intent data can identify companies on your target account list that have no active opportunity but are researching a topic that leads you to believe they are moving down the sales funnel. This insight can be immediately acted upon by adding the account contacts to a marketing automation email and display ad campaign and also create tasks within your CRM for an SDR to call. This cross-platform orchestration is completely automated and done entirely within the ZenIQ platform. The process to set-up this "play" takes only a few minutes resulting in reaching the right people, at the right account and at the right time.

To take the first step towards operationalizing Bombora data, visit http://www.zeniq.io/bombora to obtain a free Account Based Marketing Assessment.

The ZenIQ platform allows marketers to incorporate Bombora intent data to identify which companies are exhibiting intent within the target account lists built in the ZenIQ platform. This data, along with first and additional third party data, is unified and made actionable by the ZenIQ platform which forms the foundation for account based marketing and sales orchestration.

Prior to the integration of Bombora data, marketers were provided a CSV file with timely information on companies surging on relevant keywords. But making it actionable for marketing, SDRs and sales teams required a long, manual process. ZenIQ's Account Based Marketing and Sales Orchestration platform is a game-changer that automates the steps and delivers information to SDRs and AEs within minutes of Bombora delivering the intelligence.

"ZenIQ solved the single biggest pain point in operationalizing Bombora data by adding automation and intelligence into our process of making it actionable for sales and marketing," said Jessica Didion, Demand Generation Leader responsible for Account Based Marketing at Seattle based Avalara.

"B2B, like all other forms of marketing, requires informed insights in order to make decisions," said Mike Burton, co-founder and SVP, data sales, for Bombora. "When companies can orchestrate data and insights across their enterprise, so that they are available to both marketing and sales teams, then the results are likely to improve for both departments. ZenIQ has simplified this process, making it far easier for marketers to access and use Bombora's intent data."

About ZenIQ

ZenIQ is an account-based marketing orchestration platform that enables marketers to scale account based marketing and sales actions. ZenIQ uses artificial intelligence to automate the tasks and programs most likely to drive account engagement using Playbase, the largest set of cross-system, proven B2B marketing plays. ZenIQ customers, which include both public and private high growth companies, have experienced over 400% improvement in target account coverage and penetration, campaign conversion rates, and sales-marketing alignment in as little as the first 30 days. ZenIQ is recognized by leading marketing and sales technology analysts as a category leader in Account Based Marketing. ZenIQ is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA. To experience ZenIQ, sign up at http://zeniq.io/orchestrate.

About Bombora

Bombora is the leading provider of Intent data for B2B marketers. Bombora's data aligns marketing and sales teams, enabling them to base their actions on the knowledge of what companies are in market for which products. Bombora's Surge™ data reports on changes in consumption on specific product related topics from within businesses. The source of this data is the first co-operative of premium B2B media companies. Members contribute content consumption and behavioral data about their audiences. In turn, they can better understand their audiences, serve advertisers and monetize their inventory.

To learn more about Bombora, visit bombora.com