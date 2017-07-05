Zenosense, Inc. -- MIDS Hybrid Strip Detection Testing to Commence

VALENCIA, SPAIN--(Marketwired - Jul 5, 2017) - Zenosense, Inc. ( OTC PINK : ZENO) ("Zenosense", the "Company"), a healthcare technology company primarily focused on the development and commercialization of MIDS Cardiac™, a Point of Care ("POC") handheld device for the early detection of certain cardiac event biomarkers to significantly accelerate the triage, diagnosis, treatment and disposition of patients reporting chest pain and with suspected acute myocardial infarction (heart attack), is pleased to announce that its MIDS Medical Limited joint venture ("MML") based at Sci-Tech, Daresbury (UK), has commenced testing of its "Hybrid Strip" system.

The Hybrid Strip is a first iteration simulation of the MML "MIDS" Lab-on-Chip ("LoC") test strip system, an assembled unit that replicates, as closely as possible, a fully integrated LoC system. The Hybrid Strip is designed to prove the principle of LoC nano-magnetic detection of high sensitivity assay sized quantities of paramagnetic nanoparticles. It will be used to gather data from low doses of nanoparticles & microbeads.

The Hybrid Strip consists of a micro machined, plasma coated plastic strip with a microfluidic channel designed to flow fluid entrained nanoparticles and microbeads into a magnetic entrapment and detection area. This was designed by MML in its laboratories at Sci-Tech, Daresbury in consultation with a European manufacturer highly experienced and specialized in biomedical microfluidics manufacturing. This process allowed MML to skip a planned step of flow simulation prior to production. Flow testing of the produced microfluidic strip suggests that its channel geometry will perform to design.

Hall Effect sensors are mounted on a flexible circuit board bonded to and integrated into the Hybrid Strip so as to locate the sensors in close proximity to the detection area. A number of these bonded and plasma coated strips have been produced in-house for the test program.

A 3D printed magnet holder assembly has also been designed and delivered to fit the Hybrid Strip. This will produce the precisely located bias magnetic field necessary to magnetize, move and entrap the nanoparticles within the Hybrid Strip.

Initially the proven master circuit board, previously used for testing the original "test slide" system, will be connected to test the Hybrid Strip. Testing is anticipated to commence this week and to continue over approximately six weeks.

Should the MIDS nano-magnetic detection system be proven to work in line with MML's expectations, the Company believes that the MIDS system will be applicable to POC high sensitivity troponin testing and a new generation of POC immunoassay tests, previously limited by optical detection methods.

Carlos Gil, CEO of Zenosense, Inc., commented: "I look forward to this commencement of testing of the Hybrid Strip. It is an exciting phase of our development, designed to definitively prove this remarkable, novel method of detection."

About Zenosense, Inc.

Zenosense Inc.'s primary focus, through our joint venture ownership in MIDS Medical Ltd., is the development of a cost-effective, hand-held Point of Care rapid cardiac diagnostic device, MIDS Cardiac™, and is also the holder of an exclusive global license agreement to develop and market effective medical devices for use in hospitals and primary healthcare settings targeting the early detection of both deadly bacteria and certain cancers in the exhaled breath of patients.

To find out more about Zenosense ( OTC PINK : ZENO), visit our website at www.zenosense.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "could," "should," "anticipates," "likely," "believes" and words of similar import. Forward-looking statements are based on current facts and analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determined and assumptions of management. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors that may or may not be foreseeable or within the reasonable control of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Additional information on risks and other factors that may affect the business and financial results of the Company can be found in filings of the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 filed on filed on April 17, 2017, and in Company reports filed subsequently thereto. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company disclaims any obligations or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained in this news release to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Respective statements concerning the development of both MIDS Cardiac™ and other devices under development have been made based on information obtained from MIDS Medical Ltd. and Zenon Biosystem, which the Company believes to be accurate, but have not been independently verified.