Zenosense, Inc.: MIDS Medical Engages Future Diagnostics for Assay Consulting Services

VALENCIA, SPAIN--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Zenosense, Inc. ( OTCQB : ZENO) ("Zenosense", the "Company"), a healthcare technology company primarily focused on the development and commercialization of MIDS Cardiac™, a Point of Care ("POC") handheld device for the early detection of certain cardiac event biomarkers to significantly accelerate the triage, diagnosis, treatment and disposition of patients reporting chest pain and with suspected acute myocardial infarction (heart attack), is pleased to announce that MIDS Medical Limited ("MML"), our joint venture based at Sci-Tech, Daresbury (UK), has engaged Future Diagnostics Solutions B.V. ("Future Diagnostics") for assay development services.

Future Diagnostics is an independent, internationally oriented and certified service provider focused on the medical diagnostics and device industry based in Wijchen, the Netherlands.

Future Diagnostics is specialized in full IVD immunoassay development, biomarker qualification, point of care test development, and OEM contract manufacturing. Future Diagnostics offers flexible support in feasibility & optimization, verification, technical transfer, and validation. Its FDA-registered facility is fully compliant with all regulatory requirements to manufacture IVD products or assays going to market.

Future Diagnostics has developed assays for several of the world's largest multi-national diagnostics companies and has recent experience in modern troponin assays. It also has expertise in additional areas key to MML, including paramagnetic particle based assays, POC and automated platform based technologies.

During the current testing and development phase MML will utilize Future Diagnostics' consulting services to inform its development team of the MIDS design parameters regarding a future cardiac assay(s), planned to be embodied in a test strip in a second phase of development. This early access to Future Diagnostics' expertise is expected to greatly assist MML in design areas such as microfluidic and magnetic detection optimization for MML's planned high sensitivity troponin assay.

Dr. Nasser Djennati, Managing Director of MIDS Medical, commented: "Future Diagnostics is highly respected, efficient and a great fit for us. To have this knowledge base on tap will be very useful, both now and as we move into the next development phase."

Dr. Ernst Lindhout, Research & Development Director at Future Diagnostics, commented: "The MIDS technology offers the prospect of high sensitivity magnetic detection in an automated, POC platform, a novel approach from current optical detection systems. We believe we can be of great assistance to help bring the high potential MIDS technology to market and are delighted to be working with MIDS Medical at this early stage."

Zenosense Inc.'s primary focus, through our joint venture ownership in MIDS Medical Ltd., is the development of a cost-effective, hand-held Point of Care rapid cardiac diagnostic device, MIDS Cardiac™, and is also the holder of an exclusive global license agreement to develop and market effective medical devices for use in hospitals and primary healthcare settings targeting the early detection of both deadly bacteria and certain cancers in the exhaled breath of patients.

