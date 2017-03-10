Zenosense, Inc.: MIDS Quantitative Testing Results

VALENCIA, SPAIN--(Marketwired - Mar 10, 2017) - Zenosense, Inc. ( OTCQB : ZENO) ("Zenosense," the "Company"), a healthcare technology company primarily focused on the development and commercialization of MIDS Cardiac™, a Point of Care ("POC") handheld device for the early detection of certain cardiac event biomarkers to significantly accelerate the triage, diagnosis, treatment and disposition of patients reporting chest pain and with suspected acute myocardial infarction (heart attack), is pleased to announce that MIDS Medical Limited ("MML"), our joint venture based at Sci-Tech, Daresbury (UK), has completed a first phase of quantitative testing on its primary bench reader and has conducted preliminary testing on a secondary bench reader designed to examine two methods of magnetic nanoparticle detection.

Priority testing was conducted on a second iteration of the primary test rig designed to simulate MML's "Lab-on-Chip" detection method. Progressively smaller sample volumes, from 400 nl down to 25 nl of 15.2 nm magnetite nanoparticles in 5 mg/ml aqueous solution, were dosed into sample wells located in a "test slide" and detected on the test rig. Key outputs from this testing indicate:

Excellent linearity of average system output signal against sample drop volume.

High levels of output signal, even at the smallest sample volumes.

MML is delighted with these results which meet a key development milestone in proving the principle of quantitative detection.

The next stage of the preplanned development program, now being specified, is to develop a "Hybrid Strip" to be used in conjunction with a newly designed test rig, to simulate a final Lab-on-Chip design. This simulation will not require the bespoke sensor anticipated to be embodied in a final commercial design. MML believes the Hybrid Strip will offer a number of important testing enhancements:

Positioning; the Hybrid Lab-on Chip strip is expected to improve the accurate positioning of the nano-particles in the system relative to our bespoke magnetic sensor, which will enable more consistent detection.

Proximity; the current standoff from the highly focused magnetic sensor to the detected particles of around 450 nm will be reduced to just the sensor packaging in the Lab-on-Chip configuration which is expected to result in greatly improved detection of low numbers of nano-particles.

Electronics; there are a number of areas where the supporting electronics can be optimized, including improved shielding.

Together, these developments are expected to materially enhance the already extremely promising detection results. Once completed, the data and results from the Hybrid Strip should allow a final Lab-on-Chip design, with the standoff fully minimized to maximize sensitivity of detection. MML, given the results so far, believes that the MIDS Lab-on-Chip system will be capable of servicing a high sensitivity troponin test.

Preliminary testing was also conducted on a first iteration of the secondary rig designed to explore the viability of detection by a "Magnetic Bridge" structure, for which MML submitted a patent application on January 19, 2017. This testing proved detection in principle. Based on these results MML intends to design and construct a second, magnetically more powerful iteration of this rig with an improved design to enhance the detection ability and sensitivity of the system. MML is hopeful that this will yield similar results to the Lab-on-Chip simulation results described above.

We believe that, in addition to cardiac markers, the MIDS technology platform can be applied across a wide spectrum of diagnostic tests. Proof of detection is the first step in applying the MIDS technology to cardiac markers and other immunoassay tests. The Company believes there is an enormous potential market for highly accurate cardiac marker assays conducted by a hand held device at the POC. The Company's target is to develop a hand-held device which can achieve Gold Standard laboratory accuracy or better, with results delivered at the POC within minutes.

About Zenosense, Inc.

Zenosense, Inc.'s primary focus, through our joint venture ownership in MIDS Medical Ltd., is the development of a cost-effective, hand-held Point of Care rapid cardiac diagnostic device, MIDS Cardiac™, and is also the holder of an exclusive global license agreement to develop and market effective medical devices for use in hospitals and primary healthcare settings targeting the early detection of both deadly bacteria and certain cancers in the exhaled breath of patients.

To find out more about Zenosense ( OTCQB : ZENO), visit our website at www.zenosense.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "could," "should," "anticipates," "likely," "believes" and words of similar import. Forward-looking statements are based on current facts and analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determined and assumptions of management. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors that may or may not be foreseeable or within the reasonable control of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Additional information on risks and other factors that may affect the business and financial results of the Company can be found in filings of the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 filed on filed on May 23, 2016, and in Company reports filed subsequently thereto. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company disclaims any obligations or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained in this news release to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Respective statements concerning the development of both MIDS Cardiac™ and other devices under development have been made based on information obtained from MIDS Medical Ltd. and Zenon Biosystem, which the Company believes to be accurate, but have not been independently verified.