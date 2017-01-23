Zenosense, Inc.: New Patent Application for Additional MIDS Detection Method

VALENCIA, SPAIN--(Marketwired - Jan 23, 2017) - Zenosense, Inc. ( OTCQB : ZENO) ("Zenosense", the "Company"), a healthcare technology company primarily focused on the development and commercialization of MIDS Cardiac™, a Point of Care ("POC") handheld device for the early detection of certain cardiac event biomarkers to significantly accelerate the triage, diagnosis, treatment and disposition of patients reporting chest pain and with suspected acute myocardial infarction (heart attack), is pleased to announce that MIDS Medical Limited ("MML"), our 40% owned joint venture based at Sci-Tech, Daresbury, UK has submitted a UK Intellectual Property Office patent application for an additional MIDS detection method.

MML is focussed on applying its MIDS technology into a rapid-test, cardiac event detection device, MIDS Cardiac™. The first phase is intended to prove the MIDS technology platform as highly sensitive for the detection and quantitation of magnetic nanoparticles, the fundamental detection principle having been previously proved by the MML Scientists.

MML is in the process of proving detection in two purpose built bench rigs, the mechanical and electronic parts of which have been largely manufactured and in assembly. The rigs are designed to test two methods of nano-magnetic detection using a "Test Slide" design common to both. The Test Slides are designed to be dosed with highly accurate, very small quantities of nanoparticles and to position that dose within the respective rigs for magnetic detection and quantitation.

The first rig is a subsequent iteration of a design to prove a patented technology exclusive to MML. Very small quantities of sub 100 nanometre nanoparticles were detected magnetically during testing of the original iteration of this rig in late 2016, delivering results directly in line with the development program expectations. The subsequent iteration rig in assembly is designed to gather definitive quantitative data under highly controlled conditions (several rig iterations were anticipated within the development program).

The second rig is designed to explore the viability of a variation of the magnetic detection method whereby the magnetic detection is carried out by a Hall Sensor in a "Magnetic Bridge" structure. If it can be proven to operate to an adequate sensitivity suitable for a POC device, the new Magnetic Bridge method may offer substantial production advantages over the first method. These potential advantages include the considerable simplification of a microfluidic test strip design and a reduction in the Hall sensor requirement.

On January 19, 2017 MML submitted a patent application for this new detection method: "Device and method for accurate measurement of magnetic particles in assay apparatus". MML believes that both detection methods are equally ground breaking and commercially viable, should either be proven as feasible to embody in a POC device.

We believe that, in addition to cardiac markers, the MIDS technology can be applied across a very wide spectrum of medical tests. Proof of detection is the first step in applying the MIDS technology to cardiac markers, and other immunoassay tests. The Company believes there is an enormous potential market for highly accurate cardiac marker assays conducted by a hand held device at the POC. The Company's target is to develop a hand-held device which can achieve Gold Standard laboratory accuracy or better, with results delivered at the POC within minutes.

About Zenosense, Inc.

Zenosense Inc.'s primary focus, through our joint venture ownership in MIDS Medical Ltd., is the development of a cost-effective, hand-held Point of Care rapid cardiac diagnostic device, MIDS Cardiac™, and is also the holder of an exclusive global license agreement to develop and market effective medical devices for use in hospitals and primary healthcare settings targeting the early detection of both deadly bacteria and certain cancers in the exhaled breath of patients.

To find out more about Zenosense ( OTCQB : ZENO), visit our website at www.zenosense.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "could," "should," "anticipates," "likely," "believes" and words of similar import. Forward-looking statements are based on current facts and analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determined and assumptions of management. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors that may or may not be foreseeable or within the reasonable control of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Additional information on risks and other factors that may affect the business and financial results of the Company can be found in filings of the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 filed on filed on May 23, 2016, and in Company reports filed subsequently thereto. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company disclaims any obligations or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained in this news release to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Respective statements concerning the development of both MIDS Cardiac™ and other devices under development have been made based on information obtained from MIDS Medical Ltd. and Zenon Biosystem, which the Company believes to be accurate, but have not been independently verified.