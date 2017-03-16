Zephyr Real Estate's Lisa Perotti Connects with Leading RE's Chicago Team

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Zephyr agent Lisa Perotti recently met with the Relocation Directors Mary O'Neill and Jo Lay of LeadingRE brokerages while in Chicago.

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) is comprised of the world's preeminent residential brokerages representing over 50 countries, 500 firms and 120,000 associates. The by-invitation-only network maintains the highest standards in the industry and is dedicated to excellence in performance and experience.

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® Conference Week recently gathered in Miami to bring together the best names in the business and focus on what drives success in today's ever-changing and ever-competitive market. Zephyr Real Estate, having received a nomination for the Best Mobile Site Award, was on hand to participate in this annual event.

As part of their inhouse program called LRE-Connect, Zephyr agents are fully encouraged to make these connections in their travels to strengthen their networks, build relationships, and better serve local clients who may be relocating, as well as helping to provide connections to others who may be relocating to the Bay Area.

"Meeting with Jo Lay at Baird Warner and Mary O'Neill of @properties was a highlight of my stay in Chicago," commented Lisa. "I look forward to expanding our network to our mutual benefit."

Lisa has been in real estate in Marin County for almost 30 years and has sold well over 500 homes. She has been acknowledged as one of the top agents in the nation and genuinely enjoys helping people make one of their biggest decisions. She works out of Zephyr's Marin office in Greenbrae and may be reached at 415.298.1899 or lisap@zephyrre.com.

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco's largest independent real estate firm with nearly $2.3 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 300 full-time agents. Zephyr's highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; the luxury real estate network, Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate; global luxury affiliate, Mayfair International; and local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco. Zephyr has six offices in San Francisco, a brand new office in Greenbrae, and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

