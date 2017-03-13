Zephyr's Hooper and Mitchell List Potrero Hill Penthouse with Stunning View

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Zephyr agents Tyron Hooper and Yulia Mitchell have just listed 1806 20th Street in Potrero Hill. This elegant condo boasts amazing 360-degree views of the City in all its grandeur from the pent-room and the rooftop deck to the entry and living area. In addition, the two-level home has three bedrooms, three baths, a studio and a wine cellar.

Located on the north slope of Potrero Hill, the residence has been skillfully renovated to blend contemporary Italian design with comfort and exquisite finishes. Truly an entertainer's paradise, elegance and beauty are crafted throughout. The main entry is bright and airy with dramatic views.

Moving forward, custom-made cabinetry and top-of-the-line appliances create a luxurious kitchen, featuring a built-in dining alcove. Pental quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, an island, a sizeable walk-in pantry and Du Chateau hardwood floors all contribute to the opulence. The LG sensor washer and dryer are discreetly located behind hingeless doors.

Flowing gracefully into the living room, there is an abundance of sunlight, which graciously mellows at dusk. Time to relax by the Ortal fireplace and enjoy the sights and lights of the Bay Bridge.

Sunny weather, fantastic views and convenient access to highways, as well as an abundance of dining and entertainment options are but a few of the many assets of Potrero Hill.

"This is a unique penthouse," commented Yulia Mitchell. "The one-of-a-kind views and exquisite finishes must be seen to be truly appreciated."

Listed at $2,795,000. Tyron Hooper may be reached at 415.728.2294 or tyronhooper@zephyrsf.com; Yulia Mitchell may be reached at 415.385.3712 or yuliamitchell@zephyrsf.com. Both are from the Pacific Heights office.

