ZeroTurnaround Launches XRebel Hub, the First APM Tool Built for Development and Test Teams

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - ZeroTurnaround, which helps companies build software applications faster and catch problems earlier, launched today XRebel Hub, the first and only Application Performance Management (APM) tool built for the development and testing phases of app development.

Traditional APM tools focus on the production phase and are often geared to the operations function. The problem with relying solely on this traditional approach is that 80 percent of performance issues make it to production, where they can affect customers. XRebel Hub is the first APM solution that provides a final quality check before the production phase, when problems are relatively easy to fix, and can be addressed in minutes instead of days.

"Application performance issues should be addressed during development where they are easier and less expensive to fix," said Stephen Hendrick, Research Director at EMA. "Lightweight APM tools such as XRebel Hub are ideal for diagnosing application performance problems in the DEV sandbox before delivery to a production environment."

"As a developer myself, I've always been frustrated by two problems with app development," said Jevgeni "JK" Kabanov, Founder and CEO of ZeroTurnaround. "The first is the time it takes to build applications, which is something our JRebel product addresses by eliminating redeployment. The second is the high number of performance issues that are found in applications after they're released to the world. XRebel Hub gives developers a new way to find and resolve issues faster, so their customers only see the best of what they've built."

While traditional APM vendors have attempted to address application monitoring needs during test and development, their solutions are often much more complex (and expensive) than a developer would ever need. These tools also make it difficult to quickly resolve issues that are identified in production. XRebel Hub is built for developers to use in testing and development, and also allows teams to easily see the source of an issue so they can resolve it quickly. Because of this, many customers who have tried XRebel Hub say they will use it as a complement to their traditional APM solution.

"We use all the big names in the APM space for performance monitoring in production," said Sumit Nagal, Principal Engineer in Quality at Intuit. "But I firmly believe in shifting performance management to the left of the development cycle, before software hits production. Traditional APM tools are too complex and heavy for the Performance-CI environment. Think of knives in a kitchen -- you use the right knife for the job. XRebel Hub is lightweight, simple to use and can be used to find and fix the most common application issues much faster. It makes our engineers' lives easier."

Additional features of XRebel Hub:

Real-time overview of performance changes for all components is presented in a single dashboard.

Showing every single request from test runs provides a more accurate understanding of the performance regressions and improvements occurring between sprints.

Development teams can review problems, assign tasks and share root cause information.

Ability to analyze complete stack traces, hotspots and all database queries, as well as inspect web service and REST API calls, which allows teams to easily find hidden exceptions and N+1 problems.





About ZeroTurnaround

ZeroTurnaround helps companies build software applications faster and catch problems earlier, before they are put in front of customers. Its flagship solution JRebel is used by thousands of enterprises around the world to eliminate the need for redeployment in development, saving each developer an average of 40 minutes a day, while XRebel and XRebel Hub are the first APM tools for development and test teams. To learn more, visit www.zeroturnaround.com or follow @zeroturnaround.