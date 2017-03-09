Zest Labs CEO Peter Mehring to Join Panel Discussion at MIT IoT Conference, Connected Things 2017

Expert panel to discuss how businesses will navigate the next era of their industry, or "industry 4.0", propelled by a global transition from an IT-based economy to an IoT-focused one

ROGERS, AR--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Zest Labs, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ecoark Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQX : EARK) and provider of Zest Fresh, a freshness management solution for produce, meats, seafood and dairy announced today that Peter Mehring, CEO, will participate in a panel discussion entitled, "The Future Titans of Industry 4.0: Organizations Rewiring Legacy Industries" at the Connected Things 2017 conference hosted by MIT Enterprise Forum on March 13 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The panel will take place at 3:10pm ET in the Silverman Skyline room of the MIT Media Lab.

Jenny Fielding, the Managing Director of Techstars IoT and Fintech will moderate the corporates and startups who are on the front line of rewiring traditional industries such as construction, manufacturing, agriculture, and healthcare.

The thesis of the program is the next era of industries or "industry 4.0" propelled by a global transition from an IT-based economy to an IoT-focused one. By 2025, IoT's yearly economic impact will be more than $10 trillion - the majority of which will be seen in the industrial space. These companies all represent how legacy industries are currently being rewired through the Internet of Things and that the next wave of innovation will hit the largest industries including construction, healthcare, and supply chain.

"I am excited for the opportunity to participate in the discussion on Rewiring Legacy Industries at Connected Things 2017," said Mehring. "This is a terrific opportunity to showcase the industry leading capabilities of Zest Labs and to share our experiences with respect to introducing new solutions to the post-harvest agriculture industry. While new technology is a key ingredient to enabling improved performance and efficiency, it is just as critical to incorporate current practices and industry knowledge to provide an approachable solution. Introducing new technologies to legacy industries offers significant opportunities, but requires considerable added value to break from the status quo. Zest Labs delivers that value by significantly reducing the 30% post-harvest fresh food waste, while improving fresh food quality consistency."

Zest Labs' Zest Fresh™ technology is a breakthrough approach for quality management of post-harvest fresh food that substantially reduces food loss and waste by improving quality consistency. With Zest Fresh™, growers, distributors and retailers improve quality consistency, profitability and sustainability while reducing waste.

About Zest Labs, Inc.

Zest Labs is a company of passionate problem solvers, addressing the significant challenge of reducing fresh food waste. Zest Fresh is a fresh food management solution that focuses on three primary value propositions - consistent food quality, reduced waste, and improved food safety. Zest Fresh empowers workers with real-time tools and alerts that improve efficiency while driving quality consistency through best practice adherence on every pallet. Zest Fresh drives both business success and environmental sustainability by significantly reducing waste. Zest Labs delivers best-in-class solutions such as Zest Fresh, by addressing the science at the core of the problem, and then provides the tools that make it easy to do "the right thing" every time.

About Ecoark Holdings Inc.

Based in Rogers AR and founded in 2011, Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a growth-oriented company based in the retail and logistics hub of Northwest Arkansas. Ecoark's portfolio of technology solutions increase operational visibility and improve organizational transparency for a wide range of corporate clients.

Ecoark's technologies fight waste in Operations, Logistics, and Supply Chains across the evolving global economy. Ecoark's portfolio of companies and technologies work to integrate people, processes, and data in order to overcome ingrained operational hurdles and create new revenue streams.

Ecoark's vision is to expose the cycles of waste that reduce efficiency and cost effectiveness across the business landscape. Ecoark's strategically acquired subsidiaries have anticipated and responded to key economic factors impacting every business today.

Ecoark addresses these vital economic factors through four active subsidiaries, Zest Labs, Eco3d, Pioneer Products, and Magnolia Solar.

For more information, please visit http://www.ecoarkusa.com/.

Forward Looking Statement:

