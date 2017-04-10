Zetta Jet Takes Delivery of Another Global 6000 Business Jet to Continue Offering a Smooth Ride to Passengers Worldwide

- The Global 6000 aircraft is equipped with Bombardier's leading-edge cabin entertainment system and the industry's fastest worldwide inflight internet connectivity - Zetta Jet boasts a fleet of Global and Challenger 650 business jets, with a fleet utilization rate among the highest of any charter operator - With the widest cabin in its class and an exceptionally smooth ride, the Global 6000 aircraft offers passengers superior comfort

SHANGHAI, CHINA--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Bombardier Business Aircraft announced today that Zetta Jet, the fast- growing luxury jet operator based in Singapore, has taken delivery of another Global 6000 ultra-long range business aircraft. The aircraft, which will be based at Zetta Jet's Los Angeles hub, combines the Global brand's benchmark-setting performance, range and exceptionally smooth ride with a modern cabin environment which affords passengers the highest level of comfort along with seamless internet connectivity throughout their travels.

The delivery represents an option exercised as part of an order for six Global 6000 aircraft previously announced in December 2015. The keys were handed over in a recent ceremony at Bombardier Business Aircraft's Global Completion Centre in Montréal.

"We have experienced a period of aggressive growth over the past year and a half, and Bombardier's Global family of aircraft, and more recently the Challenger 650 jets, have been instrumental in propelling us forward and providing the sought-after, luxury experience that our select strata of customers appreciate," said Geoffery Cassidy, Managing Director, Zetta Jet. "The high average utilization rate of our fleet is an indication of our company's strong performance and we look forward to working with Bombardier toward continued growth and an even brighter future."

Zetta Jet's new business aircraft is equipped with Bombardier's leading-edge cabin entertainment system and the fastest worldwide inflight internet connectivity in the industry via Ka-band. Bombardier is the first business jet manufacturer to deliver this new technology, and Zetta Jet was the first operator to take delivery of a Ka-band-equipped Global 6000 aircraft in September 2016.

"Our Global 6000 business jet was designed to satisfy the world's most discerning travellers, and its demonstrated appeal among Zetta Jet's elite clientele confirms that this aircraft more than meets their exacting standards," said Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Bombardier Business Aircraft. "Bombardier is continuing to set the pace for spectacular cabin design and cutting- edge passenger amenities. Our advanced cabin entertainment system, supported by lightning-fast connection speeds, give Zetta Jet passengers a distinct advantage. No matter where they fly, they can reliably stream content, catch a game on a high-definition monitor or work productively in a modern office environment."

The Zetta Jet fleet of Bombardier business jets has grown at an impressive pace since the company began operations in August 2015 with a single Global business jet. Today, Zetta Jet boasts a fleet of Global and Challenger 650 business jets, with an outstanding fleet utilization rate averaging 100 hours a month, among the highest of any charter operator.

Elegance and performance meet to deliver an unparalleled experience on board the Global 6000 aircraft. Skillfully designed to leave a lasting impression, the Global 6000 business jet features an intelligently crafted interior that balances luxury with productivity. The industry's fastest worldwide inflight internet connectivity* combined with a comprehensive cabin management system keep passengers entertained and connected at all times*. With the widest cabin in its class and a smooth ride for exceptional comfort, the Global 6000 aircraft offers the finest experience you can expect from a business jet.

The world's first truly personalized private airline, Zetta Jet promises to deliver the ultimate in bespoke luxury experiences to a discerning clientele with its unique experience that combines the dedicated Asian service philosophy with the flexibility and 'can-do' spirit of the U.S., adorned with the glamour of Europe's enduring chic on its Bombardier fleet with ultra-long range intercontinental capabilities across the Pacific Rim.

Headquartered in Singapore, Zetta Jet is a FAA certificated air carrier and the first only part 135 operator authorized to conduct Polar flights, enabling Zetta Jet to optimize routes without limitation. With strong operational capabilities and established offices both in Los Angeles and Singapore, Zetta Jet also leverages an established network of sales and support offices in New York, London, San José, Shanghai and Singapore. www.zettajet.com

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

*Coverage excludes North and South poles.

Bombardier, Challenger, Challenger 650, Global and Global 6000 are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.