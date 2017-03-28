Zetta Outlines Immediate Steps to Take if You've Been Hit with Ransomware

New Ransomware Prevention Checklist Provides Actionable Steps to Recover from and Prevent Costly Cyber Attacks

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Zetta, a leading provider of high-performance business continuity solutions, today released a new Ransomware Prevention Checklist which provides actionable advice to help recover from and prevent ransomware attacks. It includes immediate steps that can be taken when infected by ransomware to mitigate its impact along with top attack prevention tips that can be implemented to minimize threat risk.

"The high cost of ransomware has made threat mitigation a top priority for businesses of all sizes," said Mike Grossman, CEO, Zetta. "To help prevent the risk of ransomware, and to provide immediate guidance for those that have had the unfortunate experience of being hit by an attack, our new Ransomware Prevention Checklist is an excellent resource. It offers simple, actionable advice that can help any data-driven business protect themselves from the high cost, and agony, of ransomware."

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, ransomware attackers collected more than $209 million from victims during the first quarter of 2016 alone and as many as 50% of ransomware victims paid the ransom in an attempt to recover their data. Adding to the high cost of ransomware, is its impact on IT downtime. The State of Disaster Recovery Survey reports that virus and malware attacks are the fourth cause of IT downtime, following power outages, hardware errors and human errors.

The Zetta Ransomware Prevention Checklist offers top steps to prevent the impact of a ransomware attack and tips for safer online behavior, security tools and computer protection to minimize risk and safeguard valuable data from compromise.

To view the Zetta Ransomware Prevention Checklist, visit: http://www.zetta.net/resource/ransomware-prevention-checklist.

About Zetta

Zetta is an award-winning provider of high-performance cloud-first data protection and disaster recovery solutions that are a worry-free choice for businesses and managed service providers. The Company's direct-to-cloud approach provides businesses a fast and reliable way to protect, access and quickly recover their business-critical data and systems -- both physical and virtual -- without the need for costly extra hardware. For more information, visit www.zetta.com.