Zgounder Silver Mine Produces Monthly Record of 53,829 Ounces Ag in March 2017

BLAINVILLE, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Maya Gold & Silver ("Maya" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:MYA) is pleased to report a monthly record production of 53,829 ounces (1,674 Kg) of silver during the month of March 2017 at its Zgounder silver mine in Morocco.

March 2017 Production Highlights

A silver production of 53,829 ounces represents a 15.74% increase from the March 2016 output;

A total of 5,270 tons processed yields a 5.78% increase from the total of March 2016;

This is the highest monthly silver output since the start of mining operations in September 2014;

The total recovery rate of 88.14% indicates an increase of 16.97% from that of March 2016

Operational Highlights

Production information

Month of March, % Production information

for three months ending on March 31, % 2017 2016 Var. 2017 2016 Var . Tonnage of dry material processed (t) 5,270 4,935 5.78 14,358 14,010 2.48 Average grade processed (g/t Ag) 360.42 389.00 -7.35 380.53 395.75 - 3.85 Metal produced (Kg) 1,674.27 1,446.6 15.74 4,703.30 4,347.11 8.19 Ounces of silver ingots produced 53,829 46,509 15.74 151,214 139,763 8.19 Average recovery rate (%) 88.14 75.35 16.97 86.08 78.43 9.75

Development highlights at the Zgounder Mine

During the month of March 2017, underground exploration and development consisted of 870.8 metres of percussion drilling in seven mine workings. Highlights of the work completed are:

Percussion drilling was carried out on level 2030.

Panel 1 was extended to the western zone of level 2100. The mineralization lies at the the dolerite dyke /Neoproterozoic metasediments contact at the intersection of EW- and NS-oriented structures. The mineralization consists of disseminated sulphides (sphalerite, galena and pyrite) accompanied by trace amounts of native silver within fractures and quartz veinlets. Panel 5y, located at the contact of the dolerite dyke and metasediments, manifests a strong clhorite and sericite alteration and is affected by an intense fracturation. The panel is contained within schistosed sandstones mineralized in sulphides (sphalerite, galena and pyrite) and exposing numerous plates of native silver in fractures.

Other percussion drill holes determined the extent of silver mineralization between levels 2006 and 2012, in panel 09 and at level 2000 (P8).

