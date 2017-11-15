Zimbabwe Unity Party Leader available for comment on current situation

KAMLOOPS, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Nov. 15, 2017) -

Dr. Richard Kanyangu, Leader of the Unity Party of Zimbabwe and a candidate for President in the upcoming 2018 elections is available for interviews on the current situation in Zimbabwe.

Dr. Kanyangu is in touch with party members on a constant basis and can provide analysis and commentary on the situation in Zimbabwe and the political implications of this developing story.

