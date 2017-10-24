Zinc Launches Push to Talk -- Delivering the Only All Mode Communication Platform

Purpose-Built for the Deskless Workforce, Zinc 5 Provides All Modes of Communication in a Single Enterprise Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 24, 2017) - Zinc, the company redefining communication for enterprises with deskless workforces, today announces Zinc 5, the first All Mode Communication Platform that is mobile-first, secure, and designed for high adoption. Adding to Zinc's existing modes of communication -- Messaging, Voice, Video, and Broadcasts -- Zinc 5 now includes integrated Push to Talk, providing streamlined real-time communications for front line teams.

"Deskless workers, the most mobile and the least tolerant of multiple confusing apps, are faced with a plethora of options for communicating on the job," said Zinc CEO, Stacey Epstein. "This frustration leads to the use of non-compliant, unmanageable consumer apps; or worse, a lack of adoption and no communication at all. We are thrilled to be the first to deliver all modes of communication in one enterprise-grade platform to our customers."

The deskless workforce is continuing to grow, and in the United States alone, is estimated to comprise 73% of the population by 2020, according to IDC. Zinc has built a platform specifically for employees who are in the field, with a customer, or on the go, and require real-time communication with team members and corporate to work more efficiently and improve their business' key financial metrics.

"We use Zinc across our property. Our teams are more informed, more engaged, and more in sync, which means ultimately they deliver better customer service," said Crissy Wright, GM at The Marriott City Center hotel in Charlotte, NC. "Combining Push to Talk with their existing features, Zinc will offer every mode of communication our teams require."

New Zinc 5 Capabilities include:

Push to Talk : With Zinc, mobile devices become a globally connected two-way radio or walkie talkie. Share information at the push of a button by streaming audio to any individual or channel and avoid using multiple devices and costly investments for radios.

: With Zinc, mobile devices become a globally connected two-way radio or walkie talkie. Share information at the push of a button by streaming audio to any individual or channel and avoid using multiple devices and costly investments for radios. Communication Analytics: Business leaders gain insights into cross-functional communication patterns and trends. Uncover problem areas and better understand communication by location, department or topic to drive change and improve performance.

Business leaders gain insights into cross-functional communication patterns and trends. Uncover problem areas and better understand communication by location, department or topic to drive change and improve performance. Hands Free: Employees stay connected while driving safely, troubleshooting, or simply staying available for a customer.

Employees stay connected while driving safely, troubleshooting, or simply staying available for a customer. Updated User Experience: An updated UI provides a better experience on newer devices including faster initiation of any communication mode.

Using Zinc 5, enterprises can set up Official Groups or facilitate direct team communication through a variety of modes, including Messaging, Voice, Video, Content Sharing, and now, Push to Talk. This further enables quick, accessible communication for employees who need immediate answers. Additionally, corporate teams can send targeted or company-wide Broadcasts to keep everyone in-the-know, share key content, send alerts to streamline operations, and measure engagement with analytics.

"We use Zinc today across our field service teams, in addition to the service operations group which I am part of," said Sean Jordan, Director of Service, BioTek. "We have been using Zinc since 2015, and it has contributed to our increased NPS score from 81 at the start of 2015 to 92 today. Our field service customer satisfaction has remained at 99%. It is amazing to see thousands of messages being shared by my service team," added Jordan.

For more information please join us on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 for a webcast with Zinc's Chief Product Officer. Click here to register!

About Zinc

Founded on the belief that deskless workers need a better way to communicate, Zinc provides the only All Mode Communication Platform bent on driving business results. With access to real-time communication any time on any device, Zinc truly transforms the way businesses run. Loved by users and trusted by the enterprise, customers include GE, Hyatt, BlueLine Rental, Vivint, and Gaylord Hotels. Visit www.zinc.it and follow @Zinc on Twitter.