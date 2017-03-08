Recognized Once Again as Leading Offering for Businesses Pursuing Better Communication

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - Zinc today announced that it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Standalone Enterprise Group Messaging. Through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, market share, and internal research, Constellation Research evaluates a variety of disruptive technologies, identifying and showcasing those solutions that most effectively tackle the most pressing issues that businesses face.

The Constellation ShortList™ program, launched in October 2016, highlights those leading companies that provide forward-thinking design and innovative functionality in the solutions they offer for the enterprise, as companies adapt to the ever-changing digital age. This is Zinc's second appearance on the ShortList™ for Standalone Enterprise Group Messaging solutions, shining a spotlight on the handful of products leading the market and influencing how employees connect, communicate and collaborate.

"We're living in an age where all aspects of our lives are getting smarter; until now, an attuned mode of communication has been the most critical tool that enterprises have been missing," said Stacey Epstein, CEO of Zinc. "Zinc is specifically built to help deskless workers -- the huge number of laborers who don't spend their 9-to-5s behind a computer -- communicate effectively and efficiently. By combining the administration and security that enterprises need with the best aspects of consumer messaging tools, Zinc arms employees with the tools they need to do their best work. We are honored that Constellation has once again selected Zinc for recognition, and think this exemplifies the opportunity we see to transform communication in these deskless industries"

For early adopters pursuing digital transformation initiatives, it's important to have technologies that will support your goals and set you up for success. "As organizations implement digital programs to disrupt an industry, employment of the right tools will determine whether or not the program is successful," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "Each Constellation ShortList guides companies to the right technologies for their transformation initiatives."

Constellation advises early adopters using disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList™ are evaluated by Constellation Research on over 15 threshold criteria, as determined by a combination of internal research and external data and validators.

For more information, visit http://zinc.it/.

About Zinc

Zinc is a San Francisco-based company connecting deskless and mobile workers with their colleagues both inside and outside the office. Zinc combines a full-featured mobile messaging platform that employees love, with the security and administrative features that businesses need. Backed by Charles River Ventures and Emergence Capital Partners, Zinc has raised $5 million as part of its mission to inform and empower workers in industries underserved by technology. For more information, visit the website and follow @Zinc on Twitter.

About Constellation Research

Constellation Research is an award-winning, Silicon Valley-based strategic advisory and futurist research firm. Constellation's analysts serve as innovation advisors for leaders and Global 2000 organizations navigating the challenges of business-model disruption and transformation. Unlike legacy analyst firms, Constellation works closely with solution providers, partners, and its Constellation Executive Network of innovative buy-side leaders, C-suite executives and board of directors to lead the way in disrupting technology and research coverage areas. The goal -- deliver to clients what they need to achieve valuable business results.

For more information about Constellation Research, visit www.ConstellationR.com