Zinc Recognized as One of the "Best Places to Work" in the Bay Area

Zinc chosen from more than 500 companies for honor awarded to top employers fostering employee happiness and success

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - Zinc has been recognized for the first time as a winner of the 2017 Bay Area Best Places To Work, an annual awards program presented by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. Zinc's mobile communication platform connects deskless workforces with the information, knowledge and leadership that drive business results. To learn more about career opportunities at Zinc, please visit: https://www.zinc.it/jobs/

"Zinc delivers technology that fosters communication, and we practice what we preach. Transparency and openness are at the heart of how we work, and employees here know that they're surrounded by colleagues who recognize their talent, respect them as an individual, and support them," said Zinc CEO, Stacey Epstein. "Flexibility and helping employees achieve balance is also at the heart of our culture. As a mom of young children, one of my goals is that our employees' families like that they work here just as much as we do. This helps us drive engagement, loyalty, and ultimately performance."

Companies in industries like field service, construction, hospitality, and healthcare trust Zinc's secure communication platform to share the real-time information that's the beating heart of their business. Using Zinc, businesses can instantly communicate important or time-sensitive pieces of information to the entire company, facilitate connections and sharing between employees in the field, and make sure that management has immediate visibility into what's happening on the front lines. Whether it's quickly relaying a new operating procedure to an entire company, enabling knowledge sharing between workers miles apart, or getting product and customer feedback from the field back to managers, Zinc connects employees with the real-time knowledge that drives business results.

Earlier this week, Zinc announced a Series A2 funding round led by a strategic investment and partnership with GE Ventures, including participation from Hearst Ventures.

Award applicants were evaluated and ranked across five categories according to the number of Bay Area employees. The ranking found companies in the region whose employees rate them as the highest on such values as fun, collaborative culture, solid compensation and benefits offerings and other amenities as well as management practices. Zinc was one of 130 winners chosen from a pool of nearly 550 applicants. For the full list of the San Francisco Business Times' "Best Places to Work" 2017, visit: http://www.bizjournals.com/sanfrancisco/news/2017/04/18/best-places-to-work-2017-bay-area-top-companies.html

About Zinc

Zinc is a San Francisco-based company that believes communication is the essential element every company needs to do its best work. By providing the technology that drives knowledge dissemination in organizations with deskless workers, Zinc's full-featured communications platform illuminates ideas and makes information come to life. Zinc's platform combines secure messaging, broadcasts, voice, video, file & location sharing, and more in an easy to use mobile-first interface. Backed by GE Ventures, Hearst Ventures, Emergence Capital Partners and CRV, Zinc has raised $16 million as part of its mission to inform and empower workers in industries underserved by technology. For more information, visit www.zinc.it and follow @Zinc on Twitter.