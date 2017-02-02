ZINFI Hosts Channel Best Practices Webinar with Guest Speaker from SiriusDecisions

Learn to identify, qualify, motivate and sign-up the right channel partners, building a high-performing channel through a best-in-class partner relationship management framework

PLEASANTON, CA--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, and special guest SiriusDecisions, Inc., the leading global business-to-business (b2b) research and advisory firm, today announced they will offer a free webinar entitled "Selecting the Right Channel Partners to Maximize Sales Impact," to be held Tuesday, February 28th, 2017, at 10-11 a.m. PST.

Attendees will be guided step-by-step through eight distinct core steps from partner identification to selection to recruitment to onboarding. They will learn on how to execute integrated partner recruitment programs and leverage partner relationship management tools to build a high performing channel.

ZINFI Channel Marketing Webinar speakers include Mike Chantigian, ZINFI's Director of Business Development, who will provide a brief introduction; Stephanie Sissler, Senior Research Director at SiriusDecisions, who will present "Partner Identification, Selection, Recruitment and Onboarding Overview"; and Chris Field, ZINFI's Director of Worldwide Marketing, who will speak on "Integrated Tactics for Partner Recruitment, Onboarding, Enablement and Management Overview." At the end of the webinar, Mike Chantigian will host a Q&A session. Details on the webinar and registration can be found here https://www.zinfi.com/siriusdecisions-zinfi-partner-recruitment-onboarding-webinar/.

"Building a high-performing channel is not an easy task. Just like building a high-performing company, it starts with defining clear job-descriptions, recruiting the right talent and training and motivating them properly; the same level of commitment applies to building an indirect sales force, a.k.a. the channel," said Sugata Sanyal, founder and CEO of ZINFI. "The great news is there are pre-defined steps that an organization selling through the channel can take to identify the right partners, approach them the right way and then recruit, onboard and manage them properly to optimize revenue to receive a better channel ROI. This webinar should not only provide a strategic framework for those organizations who are trying to build a new partner network, but also to those who are struggling to improve the productivity of their current partner base."

For more information about the webinar and to register, click here.

In a recently released report, SiriusDecisions noted that ZINFI's PRM software platform is well-positioned to address channel globalization, with "the greatest footprint outside of North America of all the pure-play PRM vendors evaluated. In addition, ZINFI's platform natively supports more languages and currencies than the other platforms." The report also praises ZINFI's focus on integration with other channel management automation systems, offering "discrete PRM, CMM and CSM platforms that also can be seamlessly integrated. This positions ZINFI as the only vendor with a native platform across these three core application areas." The report also highlights ZINFI's "simple, all-inclusive pricing approach [which] provides a very strong competitive advantage. Other solutions, which charge by license or user, can get very expensive as the supplier's partner ecosystem grows." To access the full SiriusDecisions SiriusView report on partner relationship management platforms, click here.

You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/zinfi-technologies, and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog, http://www.zinfi.com/blog/.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications-partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI's global marketing services team members.

