ZINFI Releases Channel Management Best Practices Guides, Reports & Videos

ZINFI Announces the Release of Complimentary Guides, Reports & Videos to Provide Insights for Unified Channel Management

PLEASANTON, CA --(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, today announced the complimentary downloads to the latest guidebooks, analyst reports and webinar videos. The two guidebooks include "Partner Relationship Management: Best Practices" and "Unified Channel Management: Best Practices;" the analyst reports include, "Forrester Wave: Partner Relationship Management 2017" and "SiriusView Report: Partner Relationship Management 2017" and the webinar videos include, "Integrated Marketing Tactics to Build Partner Pipeline" and "Selecting the Right Channel Partners to Maximize Sales Impact" -- both webinar recordings include guest speakers from SiriusDecisions.

These six assets provide a core set of principles for Unified Channel Management (UCM), including best practices for partner relationship management, partner marketing management and partner sales management. "This group of best practice resources provide further insight into channel management in the 21 century for small, medium and large enterprises," said Sugata Sanyal, founder and CEO of ZINFI Technologies, Inc. "ZINFI has worked for many global enterprise companies with a variety of channel management requirements and infrastructures. By working with these clients, we have identified core success factors to consider when trying to build a high performing channel. Our mission is to help customers succeed by building stellar channel programs and platforms that drive profitable growth."

ZINFI's channel management best practices resources can be found on the following pages:

Guides:

https://www.zinfi.com/unified-channel-management-best-practices/

https://www.zinfi.com/partner-relationship-management-best-practices/

Webinars:

https://www.zinfi.com/siriusdecisions-partner-recruitment-onboarding

https://www.zinfi.com/siriusdecisions-webinar

Analyst reports:

https://www.zinfi.com/siriusdecisions-prm-report-2016/

https://www.zinfi.com/forrester-wave-prm-2016/

In a recently released report, SiriusDecisions, a major analyst firm, notes that the ZINFI partner relationship management application is well-positioned to address channel globalization, with "the greatest footprint outside of North America of all the pure-play PRM vendors evaluated. In addition, ZINFI's platform natively supports more languages and currencies than the other platforms." The report also praises ZINFI's focus on integration with other channel management automation systems, offering "discrete PRM, CMM and CSM platforms that also can be seamlessly integrated. This positions ZINFI as the only vendor with a native platform across these three core application areas." In addition, the report highlights ZINFI's "simple, all-inclusive pricing approach [which] provides a very strong competitive advantage. Other solutions, which charge by license or user, can get very expensive as the supplier's partner ecosystem grows." To access the full SiriusDecisions SiriusView report on partner relationship management platforms, click here.

ZINFI has also been among the select group of companies that Forrester recently invited to participate in its 2016 Forrester Wave™ evaluation of partner relationship management platform vendors. According to the report, "ZINFI's PRM solution is particularly strong in some of the foundational elements of PRM, specifically its robust support for partner taxonomy/typing and partner tier management." The report adds, "ZINFI is extending the definition of PRM -- its solution portfolio extends beyond PRM… " To access the full Forrester report on partner relationship management platforms, click here.

To access or for more information about ZINFI's Unified Channel Management Platform or to download a copy of the best practices guide on Unified Channel Management, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/zinfi-technologies, and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog, http://www.zinfi.com/blog/.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications-partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI's global marketing services team members.

