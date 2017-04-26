ZINFI Releases New eBook: Channel Management Metrics

Complimentary eBook Outlines How to Track Core Marketing & Sales Results

PLEASANTON, CA--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, today announced the complimentary download of its latest eBook entitled, "Channel Management Metrics That Truly Matter." The eBook will explain a logic and a path that will help organizations pick the right set of metrics to drive ROI from a recently procured channel marketing management platform. Divided into four sections, including core elements of Unified Channel Management and Channel Marketing & Sales Metrics, this reference will provide an insight into how organizations can track metrics leveraging a unified approach to channel management.

"As a provider of a leading SaaS-based channel marketing management (CMM) platform, we often get asked about the right set of metrics an organization should consider when deploying such a platform globally," says Sugata Sanyal, CEO and founder of ZINFI Technologies. "While there are core metrics tied to return on investment (ROI) any organization should look for to measure the impact from their channel marketing management platform, the answer is not really that straightforward. To build a high performing channel, it is essential to optimize channel management end-to-end, and track a core set of channel marketing and sales metrics."

The eBook can be downloaded here: https://www.zinfi.com/channel-management-metrics-ebook

In a recently released report, SiriusDecisions, a major analyst firm, notes that the ZINFI partner relationship management application is well-positioned to address channel globalization, with "the greatest footprint outside of North America of all the pure-play PRM vendors evaluated. In addition, ZINFI's platform natively supports more languages and currencies than the other platforms." The report also praises ZINFI's focus on integration with other channel management automation systems, offering "discrete PRM, CMM and CSM platforms that also can be seamlessly integrated. This positions ZINFI as the only vendor with a native platform across these three core application areas." In addition, the report highlights ZINFI's "simple, all-inclusive pricing approach [which] provides a very strong competitive advantage. Other solutions, which charge by license or user, can get very expensive as the supplier's partner ecosystem grows." To access the full SiriusDecisions SiriusView report on partner relationship management platforms, click here.

ZINFI has also been among the select group of companies that Forrester recently invited to participate in its 2016 Forrester Wave™ evaluation of partner relationship management platform vendors. According to the report, "ZINFI's PRM solution is particularly strong in some of the foundational elements of PRM, specifically its robust support for partner taxonomy/typing and partner tier management." The report adds, "ZINFI is extending the definition of PRM -- its solution portfolio extends beyond PRM …"

For more information about ZINFI's Unified Channel Management Platform or to download a copy of one of the best practices guides visit www.zinfi.com. Follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/zinfi-technologies, and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog, http://www.zinfi.com/blog/.

To sign up for the latest newsletter distribution, visit https://www.zinfi.com/contact-us/

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications -- partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI's global marketing services team members.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/25/11G136906/Images/Channel-management-metrics-17cbc11504f486bc9fb398accbfc42df.jpg