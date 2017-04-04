ZINFI to Sponsor Nuvello's Premiere Go-To-Market Symposium

Join ZINFI Technologies in San Francisco to Learn Technology Best Practices to Improve Channel Productivity

PLEASANTON, CA--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, today announced partnership with industry analyst firm Nuvello for its inaugural event entitled, "Leveraging New Technologies to Amp Your Channel." Hosted by Nuvello in San Francisco May 8-9, 2017, this will be a new type of channel event bringing best-practices networking to channel professionals and practitioners. Over the course of two days, topics covered will include how to: leverage modern technology solutions to digitalize and scale channel programs, improve partners' experience, and increase channel efficiency.

The symposium will have an exceptional list of speakers, including leading industry channel ex-analysts Tiffani Bova, Tim Harmon, and Darren Bibby. Additionally, there will be a series of boot camps, one hosted by ZINFI, to provide further analysis into the status of chantech both today and in the future. Keynote speaker Tim Harmon, managing director of Nuvello, will unveil industry research involving new channel maturity benchmarks.

"This event will be the first of its kind, where channel professionals will have the opportunity to learn, network, and walk away with best practices to enhance their go-to-market strategy," says Tim Harmon, managing director of Nuvello. "Having partners like ZINFI Technologies join this kickoff event is a great endorsement to our efforts. ZINFI will provide a unique perspective in their deep-dive session into how leveraging new technologies will improve channel throughput."

"We are enthusiastic about the opportunity to participate in Nuvello's event to share best practices during ZINFI's bootcamp session," said Sugata Sanyal, founder & CEO of ZINFI Technologies. "Nuvello brings in a network of channel practitioners and experts, and we look forward to connecting and discussing how to drive profitable growth via channel partners by leveraging what we have learned and understanding what they have learned."

The event will take place May 8th and 9th in San Francisco. Pre-registration for this event is free, but space is limited, to sign up and to learn more, visit: https://www.nuvello.com/admin/events/nuvello/nuvelloevent.aspx?eventid=9

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications -- partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI's global marketing services team members.

About Nuvello

Nuvello is a new type of industry analyst network focused on next-generation go-to-market technologies for marketing, channel, and sales professionals. Nuvello's deep technical expertise helps companies build and execute their digital transformation strategies comprehensively across their entire ecosystem spectrum. The company recently launched its global Insights-to-Implementation™ community, where members can source research content, product information, and consulting on best practices, technology trends, benchmarking, and more. Nuvello was founded by Tim Harmon, a long-time noted industry channel advocate/analyst.

