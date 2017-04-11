ZipLocal Inc. Announces Execution of Lock-Up Agreements and Extension of Maturity Date of Debentures

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) -

ZipLocal Inc. ("ZipLocal" or the "Company") (NEX:ZIP.H) announced today that certain holders (the "Holders") of unsecured convertible debentures of the Company (the "Convertible Debentures") holding an aggregate of over eighty percent of the principal amount of the Convertible Debentures have become a party to the previously announced lock-up and support agreement (the "Support Agreement") between ZipLocal and Intercap Inc.

With the Holders becoming a party to the Support Agreement, the condition under the Support Agreement requiring Holders holding not less than eighty percent of the principal amount of the Convertible Debentures becoming a party to the Support Agreement has been satisfied.

The Company also today announced that, pursuant to the Support Agreement, the outstanding Convertible Debentures have had their maturity date extended to the date immediately following the effective date of the previously announced debt conversion ("Debt Conversion"). The effective date of the Debt Conversion is expected to be on or about April 20, 2017.

About ZipLocal Inc.

ZipLocal Inc. is listed on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange.