ZL Technologies Announces GDPR Ready Solutions

With GDPR going into effect May 25, 2018, organizations handling EU resident information will need a process for managing personal data in accordance with the regulation's many protection requirements. Requirements include a data subject's right to access, erasure, portability, and restriction of processing of data upon request. Many of the regulation's most difficult challenges surround the capability to identify and take action on personal data lying in key unstructured repositories such as email, file shares, SharePoint, and ECMs.

ZL Tech's GDPR Ready Solutions provide a versatile set of capabilities depending on each customer's individual needs and concerns. From in-place management of personal data to more advanced information governance capabilities such as lifecycle management, compliance, and archiving, ZL's build-upon approach can accommodate a diverse range of unique situations and environments. Leveraging multiple applications from ZL Tech's unified governance platform, ZL GDPR Ready Solutions offer a solid compliance foundation that can be divided into four vital components:

Identify: ZL Tech's GDPR Ready Solutions streamline the compliance process by offering visibility and control over all unstructured repositories from a single point of access. Within this central console, users can perform comprehensive searches across enterprise data to identify documents containing personal data which is then highlighted through intuitive and actionable visualization features.

Minimize: Minimize personal data, minimize risk. ZL's remediation capabilities allow users to identify and take in-place action on low-value and high-risk content.

Govern: Control over personal data is key to GDPR compliance. Article 25 mandates that privacy is instilled "by design." ZL's unified architecture delivers full governance and full control, offering complete lifecycle management and defensible disposition as well as a secured repository in which data can be stored.

Comply: GDPR mandates organizations identify and remediate personal data when requested by a data subject via a Subject Access Request. ZL GDPR Ready Solutions enable users to open and track tickets for Subject Access Requests, execute searches, and ultimately comply with several GDPR articles by delivering, deleting, restricting access, and reporting on personal data.

These capabilities are critical to an organization's ability to comply with GDPR's multiple articles pertaining to subject access requests. Research indicates that 48% of UK adults may invoke data subject rights, and an influx of new data requests could lead to massive overhead for organizations without an efficient method of data retrieval and remediation.

"Regulations often fail to keep pace with the ethical concerns around emerging technologies," said ZL Tech CEO Kon Leong. "However, in the case of GDPR, the regulation's requirements will test the limits of many organizations' approach to data management. Unified control over each of an enterprise's data silos will be as important as ever."

ZL Tech's powerful analysis and management capabilities have received distinctions such as the Gold Stevie® Award in both the American Business Awards and International Business Awards.

