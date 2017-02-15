ZL Technologies Announces Specialized Migration Services for Autonomy Digital Safe Users

Announcement follows HPE's spin-off of Autonomy Digital Safe to Micro Focus

MILPITAS, CA--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - ZL Technologies, Inc. (ZL), the leader in unified information governance and analytics for the large enterprise, today announced the release of specialized migration services for current users of Autonomy Digital Safe. The announcement follows Hewlett Packard Enterprise's spin-off merger of Autonomy Digital Safe, a component of its recent divestiture of "non-core" software assets.

In an industry as dynamic as information governance, changes in ownership can cause uncertainty whether a product will remain innovative and responsive to its customers' needs, or become stagnant and ultimately reach end-of-life. These concerns now leave Autonomy customers with a difficult decision to make as they look to the future of their information governance strategy. For these reasons, ZL is offering migration services to accommodate Autonomy Digital Safe customers looking for a new provider. ZL distinguishes its migration process by approaching it as a service rather than a tool. It achieves this by:

Maintaining 100 percent control of source code: ZL can provide complete customization for each unique customer environment, an essential component of its migration services.

ZL can provide complete customization for each unique customer environment, an essential component of its migration services. Offering customers unprecedented access: ZL provides customers with complete access to its full range of management functions such as legal hold, classification, deduplication, retention, and more.

ZL provides customers with complete access to its full range of management functions such as legal hold, classification, deduplication, retention, and more. Executing with accuracy: Migration is executed with at least 99.95 percent accuracy of data transfer, a guarantee facilitated through reporting and message-level tracking at every stage of the ZL migration process.

Migration is executed with at least 99.95 percent accuracy of data transfer, a guarantee facilitated through reporting and message-level tracking at every stage of the ZL migration process. Offering data cleanup through migration: All data and emails are processed by lexical filters at the point of ingestion, providing visibility into what data can be deleted and reducing data transfer and storage costs.

ZL is also offering ZL File Analysis and Management (ZL FAM) as part of its exclusive packaging for Autonomy users, allowing organizations to incorporate enterprise files into their governance initiatives. ZL FAM advances ZL Technologies' vision for comprehensive and singular governance of all enterprise data, including email, IM, files, SharePoint, and structured data, using metadata- and content-analysis, advanced sampling, and remediation capabilities.

"Our goal is to provide a comprehensive solution for enterprises to maintain complete control over their data," said Kon Leong, CEO and Co-Founder, ZL Technologies. "At ZL, we are committed to customer success and believe that managing data complexity across disparate data sources and silos is essential in today's rapidly changing landscape."

ZL has been a pillar in the information governance market for 17 years, earning distinction from the likes of KMWorld and the Stevie American Business Awards, and maintaining a perennial presence in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving. ZL Unified Archive® eliminates data silos by providing customers with a single, scalable repository for all data, using a single code base and a single data schema.

