ZL Technologies' Associate General Counsel to Speak at ARMA Houston Spring Conference

ZL Associate General Counsel Linda Sharp to present on the effects of ROT on analytics

MILPITAS, CA--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - ZL Technologies, Inc. (ZL), the leader in unified information governance and analytics for the large enterprise, today announced its participation in the ARMA Houston Spring Conference. The event, taking place April 25-26 at Norris Conference Center, marks an assembly of thought leaders and information management stake-holders, offering invaluable educational sessions and networking opportunities.

ZL's presence at the event will consist of an exhibit, located at Booth #37, as well as a speaking session by ZL Associate General Counsel Linda Sharp. The details of Sharp's session are as follows:

Title: Garbage in, Garbage out…Understanding the Effects on Data Analytics when Utilizing Data that is Infiltrated with ROT

Location: Norris Conference Center in Houston, TX

Time: Tuesday, April 25, 1:45PM-3:00PM

As a premier records management organization, ARMA International provides key resources and best practices for records managers and information governance professionals. The Houston Chapter is the largest of ARMA's 170 chapters worldwide.

The Spring Conference comes on the heels of ARMA's Golden Gate Chapter Meeting in San Francisco (April 19), at which ZL Product Specialist Tom Mulligan will present on the importance of file analysis and dark data clean-up. These events mark the beginning of a busy event season for ZL, which will include speaking opportunities at MER, the CIGO Summit, and the IICE Summit, among others. Please visit ZL's complete event schedule for more information.

ZL's unified approach to information governance and records management has long provided organizations a solution for managing the influx of new data and data sources. Its built-in analytics capabilities optimize each facet of governance, while lending insight into business operations.

"With the expansion of corporate analytics strategies and initiatives, it's more important than ever for organizations to get a handle on dark data," said Sharp. "This includes ROT, which when left unmanaged, can undermine analytics projects and make the lives of records managers more difficult."

Please visit the ARMA Houston Spring Conference webpage for more information on the event, or click here to learn about ZL Unified Archive®.

About ZL Technologies, Inc.

ZL Technologies makes Unified Archive® software (ZL UA) to enable large enterprises to manage all unstructured content such as email, files, and instant messages to satisfy corporate needs for eDiscovery, records management, regulatory compliance, information governance, and storage management. By providing singular and comprehensive data management architecture, it also enables business content to be leveraged proactively for analytics and competitive advantage, via ZL Enterprise Analytics™ (ZL EA). ZL UA's unique differentiator is its unified architecture, which consolidates all applications and billions of documents under one platform, thus eliminating today's fractured data silos which significantly raise operating costs, increase legal risk, and derail effective Big Data analytics initiatives. Demonstrating a proven track record with Global 500 customers, ZL has emerged as the technology leader in harnessing unstructured "Big Data" for strategic advantage. For more information, please visit www.zlti.com.