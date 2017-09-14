ZL Technologies Enterprise Analytics Selected as 2017 KMWorld Trend-Setting Product

ZL Tech's analytics capabilities once again recognized by industry experts

MILPITAS, CA--(Marketwired - September 14, 2017) - ZL Technologies, Inc., a leader in unified governance, eDiscovery, compliance, and analytics for large enterprises, today announced that ZL Enterprise Analytics has been selected as a 2017 KMWorld Trend-Setting Product. The annual distinction highlights technology solutions that break new ground in usefulness, scalability, and innovation.

"Our 2017 KMWorld Trend-Setting Products result from innovation and imagination, as well as from evolution," said Sandra Haimila, editor of KMWorld. "The products reflect the ingenuity of the developers and the diversity of invention. More than anything else, the 2017 Trend-Setting Products have captured our attention because of their ability to meet business needs by transforming information into insight."

For ZL Tech, placement as a 2017 KMWorld Trend-Setting Product follows other notable distinctions, including winning Gold Stevie® Awards in both the American and International Business Awards.

"We're delighted to be recognized by KMWorld for our analytics solution's transformative capabilities," said ZL Tech CEO Kon Leong. "I believe the wave of recognition we're receiving indicates a paradigm shift in how analysts, experts, and the market are approaching enterprise information."

