ZL Technologies to Offer GDPR Compliance Strategies at ARMA Live! in Orlando

ZL Tech CEO Kon Leong to provide thought leadership on leveraging records management and files cleanup to comply with the upcoming General Data Protection Regulation

MILPITAS, CA--(Marketwired - October 11, 2017) - ZL Technologies, Inc., a leader in unified archiving, eDiscovery, compliance, and analytics for large enterprises, today announced its participation at ARMA Live! Orlando. The premier event for records management and information governance professionals, this year's ARMA expo will feature the theme "Agents of Change." The event takes place October 15-17 at the Orlando World Center Marriott.

ZL Tech's participation includes a keynote and an educational speaking session by CEO Kon Leong. Leong's speaking sessions will offer thought leadership on the significance of records management and information governance in GDPR compliance. The details of ZL Tech's participation are as follows:

Keynote: Data Convergence in Governance . . . This Changes Everything

Speaker: Kon Leong

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2017

Time: 9:00-10:45 AM EDT

Location: Palms Ballroom Sabal

Education Session: Cleaning Up Files for Governance, Privacy, and GDPR

Speaker: Kon Leong

Date: Monday, October 16, 2017

Time: 2:15-3:30 PM EDT

Location: Crystal Ballroom C

ZL Tech Booth #201 on the expo floor: featuring GDPR-Ready Solutions

"I'm pleased to once again return to ARMA," said Leong. "In light of imminent changes to the regulatory landscape, an updated version of records management may in fact offer a solid foundation for managing data privacy."

ZL Tech's unified architecture offers a holistic approach to information governance, enabling organizations to regain control of enterprise data and data privacy. For more information on ZL Tech's governance offering, please click here.

