Zoom Appoints Kelly Steckelberg as Chief Financial Officer

Former Cisco Executive Joins Leading Video Communications Provider to Build Scalable Processes to Support Next-Phase of Growth

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - November 08, 2017) - Zoom Video Communications today announced that it has appointed Kelly Steckelberg as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Formerly the CEO of Zoosk and CFO of Cisco's WebEx Division, Steckelberg brings considerable expertise in the video and web communications industry, financial governance and management, and scaling start-ups for success.

Steckelberg will be responsible for developing and growing the financial infrastructure, teams, and processes that the communications company needs to continue its growth trajectory.

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining Team Zoom. I've had the pleasure of working with Eric and several other members of Zoom's leadership in the past, and am thrilled to join them in continuing the amazing success story that is Zoom. Zoom has shown incredible growth over the past couple of years. I look forward to leveraging the building blocks their financial organization has put in place to take it to the next level and to help Zoom thrive in its rapid expansion," said Steckelberg.

"I was so pleased when Kelly agreed to join the Zoom leadership team as our CFO," said Eric S. Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom. "Kelly has deep knowledge of our space and is simply a wonderful person to work with. She has demonstrated the ability to lead and make the right decisions, and will be a major asset to our organization as we expand."

Steckelberg joins Zoom at a pivotal point in its growth. The company announced a string of major milestones this year, starting in January with a $100M Series D funding round from Sequoia, and the addition of Sequoia partner Carl Eschenbach to its board of directors. In August, Zoom announced year-over-year revenue growth of 150 percent and a customer base increase of 100 percent. At Zoomtopia, the company's inaugural user conference in September, Zoom introduced impressive product enhancements, including the addition of smart recording transcripts, digital signage, and augmented reality. In October, Zoom named Jonathan Chadwick to its board; he serves as audit committee chair. Zoom has also expanded its international footprint in the past year, opening London and Sydney offices, and building additional international data centers.

About Kelly Steckelberg

Steckelberg brings to Zoom extensive leadership and finance experience. Most recently, she was CEO of Zoosk, where she previously held positions of CFO and COO. Prior to Zoosk, Steckelberg was the Sr. Director of Consumer Segment Finance of Cisco. Steckelberg has also held various roles in finance at Cisco WebEx, Epiphany, PeopleSoft, and KPMG. She has a MA in accounting from The University of Texas at Austin. Steckelberg is a board member of the Episcopal Community Services of San Francisco and loves to travel, having been to over 60 countries.

About Zoom

Zoom is the leader in modern enterprise video communications, with a secure, easy cloud platform for video and audio conferencing, messaging, and webinars across mobile, desktop, and room systems. Zoom Rooms is the original software-based conference room solution used around the world in board, conference, huddle, and training rooms, as well as executive offices and classrooms. Founded in 2011, Zoom helps businesses and organizations bring their teams together in a frictionless environment to get more done. Zoom is a private company headquartered in San Jose, CA. Visit zoom.us and follow @zoom_us.