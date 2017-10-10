Zoom Expands Market Reach with New Ingram Micro Distribution Agreement

Video Communications Leader Teams with Distributor to Bring Next-Generation Conference Room Solutions to IT Channel

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - October 10, 2017) - Zoom Video Communications, the leading provider of enterprise video communications technology, today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro Inc. to expand its reach into the IT channel. Under the new U.S. alliance, channel partners will now be able to source Zoom's suite of video communications and conference room solutions from Ingram Micro.

Teaming with Ingram Micro creates various benefits to Zoom's channel partners and customers including:

Source of frictionless purchasing of accompanying hardware for Zoom Rooms, Zoom's software-based conference room system (zoom.us/zoomrooms), with a one-stop-shop for Logitech, Apple, AVer, and Intel products

Source of easy purchasing for Polycom and Cisco hardware that run the Zoom Connectors for Polycom and Cisco, Zoom software that enables H.323/SIP conference room systems from these hardware providers to join Zoom cloud meetings with a single touch

Sales enablement support for new and existing Zoom channel partners

"Zoom is focused on delivering easy, high quality experiences to our users, and one of the most effective ways to do that is through the IT channel," said Greg Holmes, head of sales for Zoom. "As the world's largest wholesale technology distributor and a global leader in IT supply chain, Ingram Micro expands our reach by allowing channel partners to purchase our technology alongside others to build a complete solution. This in turn will bring exciting opportunities for Zoom's channel partners."

"Given Zoom's rapid expansion into the enterprise, we're looking forward to building on this relationship and introducing more channel partners to Zoom's growing portfolio of high-quality video communications and conference offerings," said Jeff Yelton, vice president and general manager, Advanced Solutions, Ingram Micro. "Unified collaboration and communications solutions represent a growing market for channel partners and an area where Ingram Micro continues to invest and expand its value."

For more information, please contact Anne King, channel manager, distribution at Zoom, anne.king@zoom.us.

About Zoom

Zoom is the leader in modern enterprise video communications, with a secure, easy cloud platform for video and audio conferencing, messaging, and webinars across mobile, desktop, and room systems. Zoom Rooms is the original software-based conference room solution used around the world in board, conference, huddle, and training rooms, as well as executive offices and classrooms. Founded in 2011, Zoom helps businesses and organizations bring their teams together in a frictionless environment to get more done. Zoom is a private company headquartered in San Jose, CA. Visit zoom.us and follow @zoom_us.