Zoom Innovations Bring Enhanced Video Collaboration to Conference Rooms

Enterprise Video Conferencing Leader Demonstrates New Zoom Rooms Features at Enterprise Connect

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Zoom Video Communications, the leading provider of enterprise video and web communications technology, today announced that it has enhanced its room-based video conferencing system Zoom Rooms with new features: Zoom Rooms Scheduling Display and innovations on Zoom Rooms for Touch.

Zoom Rooms is Zoom's software-based conference room system for wireless content sharing, integrated audio, and high quality video that seamlessly connects to participants on mobile, on desktop, and in other rooms. Zoom Rooms use off-the-shelf, business-grade hardware for cameras, speakers, and monitors, making it a flexible video solution for any space - conference rooms, training rooms, huddle rooms, and executive offices.

New features available for Zoom Rooms customers in Q2 2017:

Zoom Rooms Scheduling Display: This new conference room calendar display runs on an iPad placed outside any room. It ends scheduling headaches by displaying upcoming meetings, showing room availability, and allowing users to book a meeting. This system is integrated with Zoom Rooms and your current calendar systems, so there is only one system for IT to manage and for the end user to understand.

Zoom Rooms for Touch Enhancements: Zoom Rooms for Touch, Zoom's conference room system that runs on interactive whiteboards, now allows the user to start, join, and manage meetings directly from the interactive touch display. This system is ideal for brainstorming and whiteboarding sessions. Multiple users can now whiteboard at the same time and users can save a brainstorming session as an image for later reference.

"Until now, conference rooms and offices have lacked user-friendly technology to enhance collaboration and engage remote participants. Only about five percent of conference rooms are video-enabled, and those that are often rely on complex, problematic systems," said Zoom Founder and CEO, Eric S. Yuan. "Zoom solves this issue with Zoom Rooms, our easy, scalable solution for room-based video conferencing. Now, with the addition of the Zoom Room Scheduling Display and the Zoom Rooms for Touch enhancements, we are delivering a more frictionless, rich experience for all meeting participants."

"We have deployed 275 Zoom Rooms across Teletech. They have transformed the way we collaborate and communicate both in our rooms and with remote participants. We are excited to see how the Zoom Rooms Scheduling Display and the other enhancements will further streamline and simplify the conference room experience for our employees," said David Ramsey, CIO of Teletech.

Zoom is debuting the Zoom Rooms Scheduling Display and the enhanced Zoom Rooms for Touch at Enterprise Connect Orlando, March 27-29, Booth #727. While at the show, the company is demoing Zoom Rooms with a variety of hardware providers including AVer, DisplayTen, Huddly, Logitech, PanaCast, and Yamaha. Additionally, Zoom will present with customer Tesla in the Enterprise Connect speaking session "The Power of Video Collaboration in the Workplace," Room Osceola 1, March 27, 1 pm.

About Zoom

Zoom makes video and web conferencing frictionless. Founded in 2011, Zoom is the leader in modern enterprise video communications, with a secure, easy platform for video and audio conferencing, messaging, and webinars across mobile, desktop, and room systems. Zoom Rooms is the original software-based conference room solution used in executive offices, classrooms, and board, conference, huddle, and training rooms around the world. Zoom helps over 500,000 businesses and organizations bring their teams together to get more done. Zoom is a private company headquartered in San Jose, CA.