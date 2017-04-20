Zoom Launches Industry's First Scalable Cloud-Based Video Telehealth Solution

Video Communication Provider's New Telehealth Service Features Epic Integration

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Zoom Video Communications, the leading provider of enterprise video and web communications technology, today announced that it has developed the industry's first scalable, cloud-based video telehealth service, Zoom for Telehealth, featuring an integration with electronic health record system Epic. Zoom for Telehealth offers a standard feature set for healthcare enterprises and providers, enabling reliable, HIPAA-compliant communications between organizations, care teams, and patients.

Zoom for Telehealth includes the following features pre-configured:

Cloud-based video, audio, and content sharing

Support for desktop, mobile, and conference room systems

Epic integration enabled

End-to-end AES-256 bit encryption of all meeting data and instant messages

Signed Business Associate Agreement (BAA) to enable HIPAA compliance

Waiting room for patient privacy enabled

Platform API/SDK for integration with healthcare applications to streamline workflows

Remote camera control enabled

Integration with point-of-care peripherals

The Epic integration incorporates Zoom into Epic record and communications workflows. Context-aware links are used to launch a Zoom video visit with a patient or other caregiver directly from the Epic applications' telehealth workflows. This linking provides a streamlined workflow for end users to chart in Epic Hyperspace while easily launching into Zoom for the video conference. Similar workflows can be implemented in Epic MyChart, Haiku, and Canto. This level of integration works on Epic versions back to Epic 2014.

"At Zoom, we pride ourselves in creating user-friendly, secure virtual environments to connect healthcare enterprises, caregivers, and consumers for the best care experiences. Now, with the introduction of Zoom for Telehealth and the Epic integration, we are further streamlining and simplifying the process for healthcare administrators and their end users to deploy and use Zoom for healthcare," said Eric S. Yuan, Founder and CEO of Zoom.

See Zoom for Telehealth in action: visit Zoom's booth #719 at the American Telemedicine Association Telehealth 2.0 Conference, April 23-25, in Orlando, Florida. Visit zoom.us/plan/healthcare and contact our team at zoom.us/contactsales.

About Zoom

Zoom makes video and web conferencing frictionless. Founded in 2011, Zoom is the leader in modern enterprise video communications, with a secure, easy platform for video and audio conferencing, messaging, and webinars across mobile, desktop, and room systems. Zoom Rooms is the original software-based conference room solution used in executive offices, classrooms, and board, conference, huddle, and training rooms around the world. Zoom helps over 550,000 businesses and organizations bring their teams together to get more done. Zoom is a private company headquartered in San Jose, CA. Visit zoom.us or follow @zoom_us.