Zoom Named a Leader in Gartner's 2017 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - September 21, 2017) - Zoom Video Communications, Inc., provider of enterprise video communications services, today announced that analyst firm Gartner has named Zoom a Leader in the 2017 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions. This is the third time Zoom has appeared in the Gartner Magic Quadrant.

The criteria used by Gartner to evaluate companies selected for the Magic Quadrant include completeness of vision and ability to execute. This report examined fourteen vendors across a range of criteria and positioned Zoom as a Leader.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Gartner and to be placed in the Leaders quadrant again," said Eric S. Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom. "Millions of happy users know that Zoom is the leader in meeting solutions. This is evident in our industry-leading NPS score of 69, our viral user growth, and our 20+ billion annual meeting minutes. We will continue to work hard to first and foremost deliver happiness to our customers. We are gratified that Gartner has recognized our completeness of vision and ability to execute."

To read the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meetings Solutions report, please visit here.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Inc. Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions, Adam Preset, Mike Fasciani, Tom Eagle, September 18, 2017.

