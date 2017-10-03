Zoom Names Jonathan Chadwick to Board of Directors

Video Communications Provider Adds Tech Veteran to Leadership Team

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - October 03, 2017) - Zoom Video Communications today announced that Jonathan Chadwick is the newest member of its Board of Directors. Chadwick joins the board as the audit committee chair to oversee Zoom's financial reporting and disclosure.

Jonathan Chadwick has spent the past 30 years working for some of the most iconic technology companies in Silicon Valley and abroad. He has a diverse background in strategy, mergers and acquisitions, operational and financial management, and corporate leadership. He is currently a board member and advisor to a number of private and public companies including ServiceNow, Tanium, and Cognizant.

"I am thrilled to join the Zoom team. As a devoted Zoom user, I experience its superiority as an enterprise video communications service every day. Zoom is disrupting the entire communications market as well as the expectations of end users with its versatile, powerful platform. I'm proud to be a part of their team and their success," said Chadwick.

"I am pleased to welcome Jonathan to the Zoom Board of Directors as our audit committee chair," said Eric S. Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom. "Jonathan's financial and industry expertise make him an excellent choice for this position, and we value Jonathan's contributions as we build on our momentum to execute an aggressive growth strategy. We are expanding our leadership team to ensure that our company meets the demands of this growth and continues to deliver happiness to our customers -- always our top priority."

Yuan's comments come on the heels of recent announcements from Zoom that it now supports more than 20 billion annual meeting minutes, and has grown its year-over-year revenue by 150 percent and customer base by 100 percent.

About Jonathan Chadwick

Jonathan Chadwick has served on the Zoom Board of Directors since September 2017. Jonathan served as the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Operating Officer at VMware from November 2012 to April 2016. Prior to VMware, he served as the Chief Financial Officer of Skype and as a corporate vice president of Microsoft Corporation after its acquisition of Skype in October 2011. From 2010 to 2011, Jonathan served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of McAfee. From 1997 to 2010, he held various finance roles at Cisco Systems. Jonathan also worked for Coopers & Lybrand in various accounting roles in the US and the UK. Jonathan serves on the board of directors of Cognizant Technology Solutions, an IT business provider and F5 Networks, an application networking delivery company. Jonathan holds an honors degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of Bath, UK.

About Zoom

Zoom is the leader in modern enterprise video communications, with a secure, easy cloud platform for video and audio conferencing, messaging, and webinars across mobile, desktop, and room systems. Zoom Rooms is the original software-based conference room solution used around the world in board, conference, huddle, and training rooms, as well as executive offices and classrooms. Founded in 2011, Zoom helps businesses and organizations bring their teams together in a frictionless environment to get more done. Zoom is a private company headquartered in San Jose, CA. Visit zoom.us and follow @zoom_us.