Zoom Showcases Product Innovations at its Zoomtopia User Conference, Integrating Video Communications into More Workflows and Workplaces

Recording Transcripts; Expanded Enterprise Video Support; and Integrations with Slack, Workplace by Facebook, and Meta AR Drive Smarter, Happier Collaboration

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - September 26, 2017) - Zoom Video Communications, the leading provider of enterprise video communications technology, today announced innovations that provide organizations with smarter, more productive, and happier ways to work. The new features and integrations, designed to improve the way people collaborate by enhancing their existing workflows and workplaces, will be showcased at Zoomtopia, Zoom's annual user conference to be held today in San Mateo, California.

In recent years, video communications have become a must-have for organizational productivity, with as many as 92% of executives reporting that expanded video conferencing has a positive impact on performance. Zoom's announcements herald a new generation of solutions that employ video communications at nearly every touch point to improve organizational culture, connectedness, trust, and the speed of business.

Today's announcements include:

Smart Meetings: With scheduling plug-ins, whiteboarding, enterprise reporting dashboard, and other smart features, Zoom has been ahead of the curve in providing the best end-to-end meeting experience. With today's announcement of Recording Transcripts, it's taking smart meetings to the next level. This free, industry-first feature creates a searchable transcript of a Zoom cloud recording. Recording Transcripts convert all the speech from a recording into text and even identify each speaker. It allows users to search the resulting transcript for keywords, then jump to that keyword in the cloud video recording playback. Recording Transcripts save money and time by eliminating the need for participants to take notes during a meeting and by capturing information needed for training, content creation, legal depositions, sales calls, shareholder meetings, and more.

Enterprise Workflow Integrations: Zoom has created an integration with Workplace by Facebook, allowing users to start and stream a Zoom meeting or webinar in Workplace by Facebook. Once enabled, this free feature is activated by simply clicking "Live on Workplace by Facebook" in the Zoom interface. Zoom is also expanding its partnership with Slack with support for Shared Channels, and by enhancing its existing integration with their service. Users can start Zoom meetings within Slack and after the meeting they receive a summary in the Slack channel with information such as the meeting duration, attendees, and cloud recording. The Slack / Zoom integration has already seen tremendous popularity. Over 100,000 Zoom meetings were started in Slack in the past month.

Conference Room Plus: Zoom's conference room platform, Zoom Rooms, now extends into other spaces throughout an enterprise campus. Sam Bryson, Global IT Support Manager for Medallia, a leading enterprise customer experience management company, will take part in a Zoomtopia seminar entitled "Migrating to and Adopting Zoom." Bryson will discuss how Medallia adopted Zoom for communications far beyond its conference rooms and desktops, using it to provide video-enabled, smarter ways to work at nearly every touchpoint. He'll describe how Medallia represents the connected, video-enabled workplace that Zoom delivers to its customers, supporting rapid global growth. The San Mateo-based company uses Zoom meetings on mobile and desktops, and in conference rooms, and relies on Zoom Rooms Scheduling Displays for super-organized room booking. Now Zoom customers can extend their Zoom Rooms beyond their conference rooms, creating digital signage in their lobbies, elevator banks, cafeterias, gyms, hallways, and other locations to display up-to-the-minute information about company activities, news, and even menus.

Augmented Reality: Zoom has developed an integration with augmented reality provider Meta. Meta's immersive AR technology allows 3D models to be shared and manipulated as holograms in real time on the Zoom platform, unlocking the potential of spatial learning for every Zoom user. Meta's direct integration with Zoom allows users to experience the widest field of view available in AR, offering an immersive experience with photorealistic holograms. Whether you're building 3D architectural models or learning about human anatomy, you can touch, grab, push, and pull stunning 3D holograms for all participants to see in your Zoom video call.

All of these innovations will be demoed at Zoomtopia and will be available between now and the end of 2017.

"Zoomtopia is a celebration of our customers, and an opportunity to deliver them a day of happiness, learning, and fun," said Eric S. Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom. "We're also excited to use today to share with our customers the new features we've built to provide them with smarter, more connected ways to work."

Watch the live stream of Zoomtopia sessions today starting at 8:30 am PT at zoomtopia.us.

