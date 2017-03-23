Zoomdata Announces 250% Year over Year Revenue Growth for Fiscal Year 2017

International sales surged 500% as company expanded distribution in Europe and Asia

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - Zoomdata, developers of the world's fastest visual analytics platform for big data, today announced Fiscal Year 2017 revenue growth of 250% year over year, led by geographic and channel expansion, an ambitious series of Federal business initiatives and the closing of a $25 million Series C equity financing round led by Goldman Sachs' Principal Strategic Investments Group.

Zoomdata's market traction and technology innovations have garnered widespread recognition. Zoomdata debuted in the visionary quadrant in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms and Gartner also named Zoomdata a 2016 Cool Vendor. In addition, the company was named a Ventana Research 2016 Technology Innovation Award for Operational Intelligence, and received the Top Ranking in the 2016 Annual Big Data Analytics Market Study from Dresner Advisory Services.

The company was also granted 4 patents in support of its Visualization of Big and Streaming Data technology.

"In many ways fiscal year 2017 was a breakout year for Zoomdata in revenue growth, technology advancements, international reach, as well as investor, partner, customer and industry acceptance and recognition," said Justin Langseth, CEO and founder, Zoomdata.

In FY 2017 the company achieved dramatic international growth, increasing overseas sales 500% after expanding distribution in Europe and Asia Pacific. In June Zoomdata announced its entry into the United Kingdom market with new partners and customers, and the company also recently announced a significant expansion into Asia, with new offices opened in Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney.

Zoomdata also grew its footprint in the federal marketplace in FY 2017, launching its federal program last March, securing a listing on the AWS Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community and announcing an investment and technology development agreement with In-Q-Tel.

Following the launch of its AnyCloud Initiative, which enables enterprises to visually interact with all data in the enterprise (on-premises or in the cloud), Zoomdata broadened its solution offerings with cloud vendors Google GCP, Microsoft Azure and Amazon AWS, including offering premium support via the AWS Marketplace Product Support Connection (PSC) and participation in the Amazon Channel Incentive Program, which will facilitate AWS Marketplace sales of Zoomdata by Qualified Channel Resellers. Zoomdata also recently announced the industry's broadest and deepest visual analytics support for Google Cloud Platform's Cloud Spanner, PostgreSQL, Google BigQuery, and Cloud DataProc services.

The Zoomdata partner ecosystem continues to expand, with a focus on technology, reseller and systems integrators that are engaged in Big Data deployments. Zoomdata's technology partners include data preparation industry leaders Paxata and Trifacta as well as Big Data solution providers Cloudera, MapR, Hortonworks, MemSQL, Teradata and Vertica. To help businesses realize the potential of Big Data deployments, Zoomdata has introduced joint solutions such as the Customer Insights Solution with Cloudera to leverage the expertise of systems integrators and value-added resellers that include Clairvoyant, Clarity, Datalytyx, Deloitte, Trace 3 and Unisys, among others.

Consumers and business users increasingly expect that business intelligence functionality, visualization and analytics will be delivered directly and seamlessly in every service or application they use. Zoomdata's open, modular architecture technology is uniquely suited for use within other solutions. Zoomdata partners with companies such as ClickFox (who embed Zoomdata into their product to enhance customer journeys), CellOS (who help telecommunications companies more efficiently monetize their business) and Impexium (who help member organizations know their members better), among many others.

About Zoomdata, Inc.

Zoomdata develops the world's fastest visual analytics solution for big data. Using patented data sharpening and micro-query technologies, Zoomdata empowers business users to visually consume data in seconds, even across billions of rows of data. Zoomdata Fusion enables interactive analytics across disparate data sources, bridging modern and legacy data architectures, blending real-time streams and historical data, and unifying enterprise data with data in the cloud. Delivered in a microservices architecture for elastic scalability, Zoomdata runs on premises, in the cloud or embedded in an application. With offices in Chicago, New York, San Mateo, CA and Reston, VA, Zoomdata is venture-backed by Accel, Columbus Nova Technology Partners, Comcast Ventures, Goldman Sachs, NEA, and Razor's Edge.