Zoomdata Announces Expanded Support for Google Cloud Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - Google Cloud Next Conference - Zoomdata, developers of one of the world's fastest visual analytics platform for big data, today announced support for Google's Cloud Spanner and PostgreSQL on the Google Cloud Platform (GCP), as well as enhancements to the existing Zoomdata Smart Connector for Google BigQuery. With these new capabilities, Zoomdata is one of the first visualization analytics partners to offer such deeply integrated and optimized support for Google Cloud Platform's Cloud Spanner, PostgreSQL, Google BigQuery, and Cloud DataProc services.

Google Cloud Spanner is the first and only relational database service that is both strongly consistent and horizontally scalable. Zoomdata's Smart Connector for Cloud Spanner is available today for testing on Google Cloud Launcher. It supports key data analytic capabilities, including streaming analytics (Live Mode), aggregate analytics (group by), time series handling, and federated data blending of data from Cloud Spanner and other data sources via Zoomdata Fusion.

Zoomdata has also added a Zoomdata Smart Connector for PostgreSQL to its Google Cloud Platform launcher. Optimized to take full advantage of the powerful, object-relational database system, users can now easily connect to and quickly visualize and explore data from PostgreSQL running on GCP. In addition, Zoomdata enhanced its Smart Connector for Google BigQuery to include support for visual drill-through to full record "details," as well as enhancing the speed at which visualizations are generated.

"The Zoomdata team is committed to delivering a big data visualization experience that optimizes GCP's core data management services, including support for Google BigQuery," said Russ Cosentino, Zoomdata co-founder and VP, Channels. "As a launch partner for Google Cloud Dataproc, and now offering optimized support for Google Cloud Spanner and PostgreSQL on GCP, Zoomdata is an ideal choice for helping business users deliver value against their data workloads on Google."

Zoomdata is an open platform that provides visual analytics solutions for big and fast data. Architected for both cloud and on-premise deployments, its modern architecture delivers visual analysis of huge datasets in seconds. Zoomdata's patented Data Sharpening™ technology delivers the industry's fastest visual analytics for real-time streaming and historical data. Zoomdata's microservices architecture makes this possible by using Apache Spark as a complementary high performance engine. Zoomdata Fusion enables users to perform analytics across disparate data sources in a single view -- without the need to move or transform data.

Zoomdata's market traction and technology innovations have garnered widespread recognition. Gartner placed Zoomdata in the visionary quadrant when the company made its debut in the most recent annual Gartner BI & Analytics Magic Quadrant report and Gartner also named Zoomdata a 2016 Cool Vendor. In addition, Zoomdata CEO Justin Langseth was Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship, the company was named a Ventana Research 2016 Technology Innovation Award for Operational Intelligence, and Zoomdata received the Top Ranking in 2016 Annual Big Data Analytics Market Study from Dresner Advisory Services.

