Zoomdata Appoints StrategyCore K.K. as Master Distributor for Asia Pacific and Japan

The new business unit, Zoomdata Asia Pacific Japan (APJ), to open offices in Australia, Singapore and Japan to serve fast-growing regional demand for big data analytics

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - Feb 19, 2017) - GARTNER DATA & ANALYTICS SUMMIT -- Zoomdata, developers of the world's fastest visual analytics platform for big data, announced it has appointed StrategyCore K.K. as its master distributor for Asia Pacific and Japan, to meet the fast-growing demand for Zoomdata big data analytic solutions in Asia. The new entity, to be called Zoomdata Asia Pacific Japan (APJ), will work through offices in Singapore, Japan and Australia and be headed by veteran Asia business intelligence and market entry executives John Goode and Robert MacGregor.

Big data analytics software revenues are forecast to grow globally at a compound annual rate of nearly 19% between 2016 and 2021 with Asia leading the world in demand, according to research firm MarketsandMarkets1. "The market in APAC is in a growth phase and is the fastest-growing regional big data market. This is mainly attributed to the growing manufacturing industry in this region. Moreover, with the growing data centers in developing countries such as India and China, the amount of data being generated has increased tremendously. Hence, organizations are looking for big data solutions to perform advanced analytics and management on this data to get real-time access."

"StrategyCore K.K. has a 15-year track record of success in partnering with global vendors to deliver solutions in Asia Pacific for enterprises in cloud software, big data, Internet of Things (IoT), cyber security and mobile applications," said Justin Langseth, CEO of Zoomdata. "They are very plugged into the big data community in Asia and work closely with the leading Hadoop distribution vendors. Together we can offer a one-stop shop for Asian enterprises who want complete solutions to meet their big data analytics requirements."

Zoomdata APJ has offices in Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney to offer customers expert service and solutions locally. In tandem with partners such as Cloudera, MapR and CBIG Consulting, the company will help customers architect big data analytic solutions in verticals such as finance, government, manufacturing and telecommunications. Cameron Price is APAC Managing Partner at CBIG, one of the largest specialist big data analytics consultancies in the region. "We're thrilled to be working closely with Zoomdata and have already seen the value the product brings in client engagements." Price will be participating along with Zoomdata at the Gartner Sydney Data & Analytics event.

"We already work with a wide range of leading organizations in key verticals helping them gain competitive advantage through big data solutions in Asian markets," said Goode, managing director of Zoomdata (APJ). "Gartner estimates that the Asia Pacific business intelligence market will grow from US$2.5B in 2016 to more than US$4B in 20202. With Zoomdata, we'll be able to bolster our offerings and move into new markets with the leading big data analytics platform."

Zoomdata was recently selected as a Visionary in Gartner's BI & Analytics Platforms 2017 Magic Quadrant, less than a year after being named a Gartner 2016 Cool Vendor. The company's expansion into Asia follows recent milestones that include a strategic investment and development agreement with In-Q-Tel, a $25 million Series C funding round led by Goldman Sachs, the launch of the Zoomdata Developer Network, Ventana Research awarding Zoomdata its 2016 Technology Innovation Award for Operational Intelligence and top ranking in the second annual Big Data Analytics Market Study from Dresner Advisory Services.

Zoomdata is an open platform that provides visual analytics solutions for big data. Natively architected for both cloud and on-premises deployments, its microservices architecture delivers visual analysis of big datasets in seconds. Zoomdata's patented Data Sharpening™ technology delivers the industry's fastest visual analytics for real-time streaming and historical data. Zoomdata's streaming architecture makes this possible by using Apache Spark as a complementary high performance engine. Zoomdata Fusion enables users to perform analytics across disparate data sources in a single view -- without the need to move or transform data.

About Zoomdata, Inc.

Zoomdata develops the world's fastest visual analytics solution for big data. Using patented data sharpening and micro-query technologies, Zoomdata empowers business users to visually consume data in seconds, even across billions of rows of data. Zoomdata Fusion enables interactive analytics across disparate data sources, bridging modern and legacy data architectures, blending real-time streams and historical data, and unifying enterprise data with data in the cloud. Delivered in a microservices architecture for elastic scalability, Zoomdata runs on premises, in the cloud or embedded in an application. With offices in Chicago, New York, San Mateo, CA and Reston, VA, Zoomdata is venture-backed by Accel, Columbus Nova Technology Partners, Comcast Ventures, Goldman Sachs, NEA, and Razor's Edge.

