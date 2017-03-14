Zoomdata Introduces Smart Connector for Vertica Advanced Analytics Database from Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Leading Vertica systems integrator Clarity Insights announces packaged services for the joint solution

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - Zoomdata, developers of the world's fastest visual analytics platform for big data, today announced a new Smart Connector™ for the Vertica Advanced Analytics database from Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Leading Vertica systems integrator, Clarity Insights, will offer customers pre-integrated Zoomdata packages for Vertica as well as other supported data sources.

"Enterprises that embrace Big Data analytics platforms are changing the dynamics across multiple industries -- from data monetization to customer retention to compliance to traffic optimization," said Bruce Jones, vice president of sales for Big Data at HPE. "Increasingly, organizations are supplementing or replacing their legacy enterprise data warehouse with the Vertica Advanced Analytics Platform and we're pleased that customers will be able to immediately gain advantage with the joint solutions from Zoomdata and Clarity Insights."

Vertica was designed to run in enterprise data centers on commodity hardware, across multiple cloud platforms and natively on Hadoop nodes. It is designed to analyze all forms of data, wherever it is stored, to provide a best-in-class, unified analytics platform that will forever be independent from underlying infrastructure.

As the largest onshore data and analytics consultancy in the United States, Clarity Insights helps companies unleash their insights. Established in 2008, the firm has built out the largest HPE Vertica production environments at the largest scale-out data centers in Silicon Valley. The firm works across the full data stack and has in-depth industry expertise in the financial services, insurance, retail, CPG, technology, healthcare, communications, media and entertainment industries.

Zoomdata is an open platform that provides visual analytics solutions for big and fast data. Natively architected for both cloud and on-premise deployments, its modern architecture delivers visual analysis of huge datasets in seconds. Zoomdata's patented Data Sharpening™ technology delivers the industry's fastest visual analytics for real-time streaming and historical data. Zoomdata's Smart Connector for Vertica is available today and supports key data analytic capabilities, including streaming analytics (Live Mode), aggregate analytics (group by), and time series handling. Vertica users can also use Zoomdata Fusion to blend Vertica with other Vertica or any other modern data sources into a single source.

"Together with Clarity and HPE, we can deliver the first visual analytics platform incorporating Vertica and other data repositories, a huge advance for customers that want to move more of their business to real-time data-driven decision making," said Russ Cosentino, Zoomdata co-founder and VP, Channels. "We can show enterprises how to fuse and visualize their data in a Vertica environment with data in other environments such as Hadoop, AWS, on-premises and more."

Zoomdata's market traction and technology innovations have garnered widespread recognition. Gartner placed Zoomdata in the visionary quadrant when the company made its debut in the most recent annual Gartner BI & Analytics Magic Quadrant report and Gartner also named Zoomdata a 2016 Cool Vendor. In addition, Zoomdata CEO Justin Langseth was Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship, the company was named a Ventana Research 2016 Technology Innovation Award for Operational Intelligence, and received the Top Ranking in 2016 Annual Big Data Analytics Market Study from Dresner Advisory Services.

About Zoomdata, Inc.

Zoomdata develops the world's fastest visual analytics solution for big data. Using patented data sharpening and micro-query technologies, Zoomdata empowers business users to visually consume data in seconds, even across billions of rows of data. Zoomdata Fusion enables interactive analytics across disparate data sources, bridging modern and legacy data architectures, blending real-time streams and historical data, and unifying enterprise data with data in the cloud. Delivered in a microservices architecture for elastic scalability, Zoomdata runs on premises, in the cloud or embedded in an application. With offices in Chicago, New York, San Mateo, CA and Reston, VA, Zoomdata is venture-backed by Accel, Columbus Nova Technology Partners, Comcast Ventures, Goldman Sachs, NEA, and Razor's Edge.