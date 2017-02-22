Zoomdata Named a Visionary in Gartner's 2017 Magic Quadrant for BI & Analytics Platforms

Company debuts as a Visionary in Magic Quadrant; Evaluation based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - Zoomdata, developers of the world's fastest visual analytics platform for big data, announced today they are debuting in Gartner's February 2017 Magic Quadrant for Business Intelligence & Analytics Platforms in the Visionaries quadrant, less than a year after being named a Gartner 2016 Cool Vendor.*

"To be recognized by Gartner, first last year as a Cool Vendor and now in the Magic Quadrant as a Visionary, we feel is a high honor indeed," said Justin Langseth, founder and CEO, Zoomdata. "The days of the monolithic Business Intelligence model are gone. Customers want end-user ease of use, embeddable in their own applications, with fast access to big and real-time data."

Today's news builds on a string of recent milestones for Zoomdata, including a strategic investment and development agreement with In-Q-Tel, a $25 million Series C funding round led by Goldman Sachs, the launch of the Zoomdata Developer Network, Ventana Research awarding Zoomdata its 2016 Technology Innovation Award for Operational Intelligence and scoring #1 in the Big Data Analytics Market Study from Dresner Advisory Services.

Zoomdata is an open platform that provides visual analytics solutions for big and fast data. Natively architected for both cloud and on-premise deployments, its modern architecture delivers visual analysis of huge datasets in seconds. Zoomdata's patented Data Sharpening™ technology delivers the industry's fastest visual analytics for real-time streaming and historical data. Zoomdata's microservices architecture makes this possible by using Apache Spark as a complementary high performance engine. Zoomdata Fusion enables users to perform analytics across disparate data sources in a single view -- without the need to move or transform data.

*Gartner, Cool Vendors in In-Memory Computing Technology, 2016, 25 April 2016

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

To download a complimentary copy of Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms, please visit: https://www.zoomdata.com/resource/zoomdata-named-visionary-gartner-magic-quadrant-business-intelligence-and-analytics.

About Zoomdata, Inc.

Zoomdata develops the world's fastest visual analytics solution for big data. Using patented data sharpening and micro-query technologies, Zoomdata empowers business users to visually consume data in seconds, even across billions of rows of data. Zoomdata Fusion enables interactive analytics across disparate data sources, bridging modern and legacy data architectures, blending real-time streams and historical data, and unifying enterprise data with data in the cloud. Delivered in a microservices architecture for elastic scalability, Zoomdata runs on premises, in the cloud or embedded in an application. With offices in Chicago, New York, San Mateo, CA and Reston, VA, Zoomdata is venture-backed by Accel, Columbus Nova Technology Partners, Comcast Ventures, Goldman Sachs, NEA, and Razor's Edge.