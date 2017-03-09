ZoomerMedia Limited Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of New CFO

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) - ZoomerMedia Limited (TSX VENTURE:ZUM) (the "Company"), the leader in serving the interests of the 45+ "Zoomer" market in Canada, today announces the departure of its Chief Financial Officer, George Kempff for personal reasons. David Vickers, currently Vice-President Finance for the Company, will be appointed Chief Financial Officer effective March 10, 2017.

David Vickers is a seasoned senior financial executive with over 20 years of experience in finance and accounting. David joined ZoomerMedia Limited in January 2013 after being with the PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC") for over twelve years. At PwC, David worked in the audit and assurances practice across a wide range of industries, focusing on companies in the entertainment and media space. Mr. Vickers holds a Bachelor of Accounting degree from Brock University and has held his Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) designation since 2000.

About ZoomerMedia Limited

ZoomerMedia is a multimedia company that serves the 45plus "Zoomer" demographic through television, radio, magazine, internet and trade shows. ZoomerMedia's television properties include; Vision TV, Canada's only multi-faith specialty television service; ONE: Get Fit, offering programs on exercise, meditation, yoga, natural health and living a planet-friendly lifestyle; JoyTV in Vancouver, Victoria, Surrey and the Fraser Valley, and HOPETV, a lifestyle television service out of Winnipeg devoted to broadcasting Christian programming and is available in approximately 6 million Canadian homes. ZoomerMedia's radio properties include CFMZ-FM Toronto - The New Classical 96.3FM, CFMX-FM Cobourg - The New Classical 103.1FM, CFMO-FM - Collingwood - The New Classical 102.9FM, Canada's only commercial classical music radio stations serving the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), eastern Ontario and Collingwood, CFZM-AM 740 Toronto and CFZM-FM 96.7FM Toronto - Zoomer Radio, Toronto's "Timeless Hits" Station. ZoomerMedia also publishes ZOOMER Magazine, the largest paid circulation magazine in Canada for the mature market. ZoomerMedia is Canada's leading provider of online content targeting the 45plus age group through many properties, the key one being www.EverythingZoomer.com. ZoomerMedia also has trade show and conference divisions that produce the ZoomerShows, annual consumer shows directed to the Zoomer demographic and ideaCity, an annual Canadian conference also known as Canada's Premiere Meeting of the Minds'.