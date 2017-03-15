Zscaler Adds Karen Blasing to its Board of Directors

Four-time CFO Joins as an Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee at Leading Cloud Security Company

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - Zscaler, Inc., the leading cloud security company, has appointed four-time CFO Karen Blasing to its board of directors as an independent director and the chair of the board's audit committee. Blasing currently serves on the boards of Ellie Mae ( NYSE : ELLI), LogRhythm, and MetricStream and brings more than 30 years of finance experience to Zscaler.

"Karen understands the business impact of the IT transformation brought about by the cloud as well as Zscaler's power to secure next-generation networks," said Jay Chaudhry, CEO of Zscaler. "We are fortunate to benefit from her considerable expertise in strategic planning and execution."

Blasing served as Chief Financial Officer for Guidewire Software, Inc. ( NYSE : GDWR) from July 2009 through March 2015, where she led the company's successful initial public offering in January 2012 and two subsequent follow-on offerings. Ms. Blasing has also served as Chief Financial Officer for Force10 Networks (acquired by Dell), Nuance Communications, and Counterpane Internet Security (acquired by BT). She has held senior finance roles at salesforce.com, Informix Corporation (acquired by IBM), Oracle Corporation and Syntex Pharmaceuticals (now Roche). She holds Bachelor's in both Economics and Business Administration from the University of Montana and an MBA from the University of Washington.

"I knew that I wanted to join Zscaler when I saw the talented people, innovative technology, and repeatable operational model for growth that has helped the company achieve a leadership position in cloud security. Networks have transformed to meet the demands of the digital workplace, and Zscaler is among a select few companies poised to secure that digital transformation."

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc., the leading cloud security company, is revolutionizing Internet security with the industry's first Security as a Service Platform. As the most innovative firm in the $35 billion security market, Zscaler is used by more than 5,000 leading organizations, including 50 of the Fortune 500, protecting more than 15 million users worldwide against cyber-attacks and data breaches.

Zscaler is a Gartner Magic Quadrant leader for Secure Web Gateways and delivers a safe and productive Internet experience for every user, from any device or location -- 100% in the cloud. Zscaler delivers unified, carrier-grade internet security, next generation firewall, web security, sandboxing/advanced persistent threat (APT) protection, data loss prevention, SSL inspection, traffic shaping, policy management and threat intelligence -- all without the need for on-premises hardware, appliances or software. To learn more, visit us at www.zscaler.com.

Zscaler ™, SHIFT ™, Direct-to-Cloud ™ and ZPA ™ are trademarks or registered trademarks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.