Zscaler Attains EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Certification

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 20, 2017) - Zscaler, Inc., the leading cloud security company, announced today that effective November 23, 2016, it has become certified under the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Certification Framework (the "Privacy Shield"). Zscaler customers can be assured that any personal data transferred from the EU to the United States will be protected by the safeguards set by the Privacy Shield and fully compliant under EU law.

Following the invalidation of the Safe Harbor Framework, the Privacy Shield was jointly designed and approved by the U.S. Department of Commerce and the European Commission in July 2016 to provide companies with a mechanism to comply with EU data protection requirements when transferring personal data from the EU to the United States in support of transatlantic commerce.

With business becoming increasingly global in scope, and with more and more companies adopting cloud solutions, international data transfers are crucial to support transatlantic commerce and foster economic growth. In order to facilitate this growth, companies and individuals in the EU must trust that their service providers in the United States are committed to data privacy and protection. Certifying to an international framework such as the Privacy Shield in a timely manner is one way to demonstrate that commitment.

"Zscaler felt it was important to be an early adopter of the Privacy Shield, as protecting the data of our customers always comes first," Shaun Ghafouri, Director of Legal at Zscaler. "Zscaler believes that its early investment in the Privacy Shield is the right one and demonstrates our clear commitment to privacy and protecting the data of our valued customers."

For more information about the Privacy Shield, please visit https://www.privacyshield.gov.

