ZTE and VEON Sign a Global Framework Agreement on NFVI and vEPC

SHENZEN, CHINA--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, and VEON, today signed a global framework agreement on network function virtualization infrastructure (NFVI) and virtual evolved packet core (vEPC), creating a new era of cooperation in virtualisation technology innovation.

According to the agreement, ZTE will become a supplier to the VEON group for NFVI, and will deploy large scale NFVI as well as vEPC networks in several countries, including Russia. The cooperation between the two parties will effectively promote VEON's NFV strategic planning and digitalisation initiative.

In the field of virtualisation, ZTE has been committed to bringing innovative, leading technology solutions to operators. This will make operators' resource management more efficient and more convenient to maintain, whilst also making their networks more flexible. ZTE and VEON continue to collaborate extensively in the field of virtualisation. ZTE will help VEON to achieve digital transformation in the future, and improve users' experience through the use of innovative technology.

About ZTE

