Zugata Partners With Skillshare and The Muse to Help Companies Deliver Personalized Professional Development

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 5, 2017) - Zugata, the only company that offers performance management software built for both performance evaluation and development, today announced partnerships with Skillshare and The Muse so companies can deliver additional personalized development resources to employees to help them advance their skills. Zugata will be showcasing these in its booth #3935 at the HR Technology Conference next week.

"Performance management should not only evaluate performance but also improve it through continuous employee development. Our newest integrations with The Muse and Skillshare are exciting additions to an employee's personalized development resource library, helping them continuously grow and improve through courses and career coaching. This is how companies can leverage performance management to create high-performance cultures, impacting employee engagement, productivity and the company's bottom line," said Srinivas Krishnamurti, co-founder and CEO of Zugata.

More than 1,300 organizations worldwide have signed up to use Zugata's software to bridge performance management and learning and development in order to create high-performance cultures. Zugata's algorithm requests and interprets feedback from key colleagues to give employees insightful dashboards with a comprehensive understanding of their strengths, areas to improve and a clear picture of their progress. With this information, Zugata recommends personalized learning paths for each employee. Resources include instructional videos, articles and mentors.

Zugata customers can access additional resources through new partnerships with Skillshare and The Muse. With the partnership with Skillshare, Zugata now delivers targeted and personalized Skillshare course recommendations to employees based on feedback and performance data. Employees have access to a curated list of online courses from leading practitioners and are also able to create projects, join discussions and learn from other students.

"We're excited to be partnering with Zugata to bring Skillshare's class content to their community of employees and organizations. In this age of rapid technological advancement, it's harder than ever to keep pace in any industry and we believe that offering personalized paths for people to build their skillsets and stay competitive will help people find professional success on their own terms," said Scott Sullivan, Partnerships Director at Skillshare.

Through the partnership with The Muse, Zugata recommends specific career coaches based on an employee's strengths or areas of improvement. The Muse's one-on-one career coaches can help employees navigate current professional obstacles and help set them up for future success.

"One of our core beliefs at The Muse is that people can -- and should -- be happy in their careers. This partnership with Zugata is a natural extension of what we strive to accomplish with our one-on-one coaching services. We're excited to be able to match people with the best-fit coach for their needs so they can truly feel supported as they seek career satisfaction," said Jody Porowski, Director of Coach Connect at The Muse.

About Skillshare

Skillshare is an online learning community with over 17,000 classes in design, business and more. Skillshare enables people from all over the world to build new skills and pursue their passions at the professional level through engaging video classes from both industry leaders and talented practitioners who have spent years working in their industry. For more information, go to https://www.skillshare.com.

About The Muse

The Muse strives to make work more human by being a trusted resource for millions of people as they seek career satisfaction -- not just another job. Companies partner with The Muse as they look to attract and retain the best talent by telling an authentic and compelling employer story. Our mission is to create meaningful connections between companies and candidates to make the world of the work -- from the job search to career development -- more personal. For more information, go to https://www.themuse.com.

About Zugata

Zugata was founded in 2014 with a vision to use data to empower employees to reach their fullest potential. Its innovative mobile-first solution makes it possible for employees to receive continuous feedback from the people they work with, along with personalized development resources, so they can constantly improve and reach their true potential. Zugata creates a culture of shared success, learning and empowerment. Zugata is based in Palo Alto, CA and is backed by Canaan Partners, General Catalyst, Formation 8, Redpoint Ventures and Silicon Valley angel investors. For more information, go to http://www.zugata.com/ or follow Zugata on Twitter @ZugataInc.